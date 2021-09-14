MPSC State Service Mains Notification 2021 OUT, Apply Now for Maharashtra PSC @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Mains Notification 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released a notice regarding the online application for State Service Exam 2020. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims can appear for the mains exam. The candidates have to first register themselves at mpsc.gov.in. The last date of submitting the online application is 28 September 2021.

Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam was held on 21 March 2021 and the result of this exam was out on 6 September 2021. The candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can appear from 4 to 6 December 2021. The exam will be held at Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune.

The candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the notification before filling the online application. The candidates are required to submit the application through online mode. The link to the online application can be accessed by scrolling below. This recruitment is being done to recruit 200 vacancies in different departments.

The candidates are required to submit the application fee of Rs. 344 to Rs. 544/- through online mode. The application fee will be considered non-refundable. The application fee is different based on category wise. All candidates are advised to check the notification, Application Process, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details before applying.

Highlights:

Last date of submission of online application: 28 September 2021

MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Vacancy Details

State Service Mains Exam - 400 Posts

MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 Pattern

This exam will be an objective type of 150 Marks. It will have four papers.i.e.GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2, GS Paper 3 and GS Paper 4. There will be a compulsory descriptive paper in Marathi and English which contains 100 Marks. The total marks of both papers are 800 Marks. The candidates can refer to the below links for more details.

