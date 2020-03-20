MPSC 2020 Recruitment: Notification PDF, Exam dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Cut Off Marks

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct State Services Prelims exam on 5th April for recruitment of 200 vacancies in Maharashtra Civil Services. Candidates who apply for the MPSC Recruitment get posted in various departments as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar. Candidates who get recruited as MPSC Class- A Officer are offered a pay scale of Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100 and those who get recruited as MPSC Class- B Officer are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800. In this article, we have shared the details of MPSC Notification PDF such as MPSC State Services Exam Dates, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Cut off Marks.
The Maharashtra Commission conducts the Combined State Civil Services Exam in three phases -Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. The MPSC State Services Prelims Exam will be held on 5th April and MPSC State Services Mains Exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020. Candidates need to qualify all the stages to get into the final merit list of selection. To qualify the exam, it is compulsory for candidates to obtain the MPSC Cut off marks. The complete details of the MPSC Exams are mentioned below. Go through the details and start your preparations for the Maharashtra PSC exams.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of the MPSC 2020 State Services exam:
|
Event
|
Date
|
MPSC State Services Notification
|
23 December 2019
|
MPSC Online Application Process
|
23 December 2019 - 13 January 2020
|
MPSC State Services Prelims Exam Date
|
5 April 2020
|
MPSC Admit Card Release Date
|
2 weeks before the exam
|
MPSC State Services Mains Exam Date
|
8th, 9th and 10th August 2020
MPSC State Services Exam 2020: Selection Process
The MPSC State Services recruitment is carried out in three successive stages:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview Round
Candidates need to qualify the three stages and need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each phase.
MPSC State Services Exam Pattern 2020
MPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2020
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies (GS)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)
|
80
|
200
|
2 hours
- The MPSC Prelims question paper is set in Bilingual languages - Marathi & English
- The questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice questions format.
- Each Subject is of 200 marks
- The time duration of each subject is 2 hours.
- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.
MPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2020
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Format
|
Paper 1
|
Marathi/English
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Descriptive
|
Paper 2
|
English/Marathi
|
100
|
1 Hours
|
Objective
|
Paper 3
|
GS Paper I: History, Geography, and Agriculture
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Objective
|
Paper 4
|
GS Paper II: Indian Polity and laws
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Objective
|
Paper 5
|
GS Paper III: Human Resource Development and Human Rights
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Objective
|
Paper 6
|
GS Paper IV: Science and Technology, Economy
|
150
|
2 Hours
|
Objective
- There are 6 compulsory papers in MPSC States Services exam
- The Language of all Papers is bilingual - Marathi & English
- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.
MPSC Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains
MPSC Prelims Syllabus 2020
|
General Studies
|
Current affairs
History
Geography
Polity and governance
Economy
Social Development
Environment
Science
|
CSAT
|
General mental ability
Logical reasoning & analytical ability
Decision making
problem-solving
English Comprehension
Interpersonal skills
MPSC Mains Syllabus 2020
|
Paper I: Marathi and English
|
Marathi (50 marks)
Essay writing
Translation
Precis writing
English (50 marks)
Essay writing
Translation
Precis writing
|
Paper II: Marathi & English
|
Marathi (50 marks)
Idioms & Phrases
Synonyms/Antonyms
Correct formation of words and sentences
Punctuation
Comprehension
English (50 marks)
Idioms & Phrases
Synonyms/Antonyms
Correct formation of words and sentences
Punctuation
Comprehension
|
Paper III: General Studies I (History & Geography)
|
History
History of Modern India (1818-1857)
British Rule in India
Socio-Cultural Changes
Social and economic awakening
Emergence and growth of Indian nationalism
National movement in Gandhi Era
India after Independence
Selected Social Reformers of Maharashtra
Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra
Geography
Physical Geography
Economic Geography of Maharashtra
Human and Social Geography of Maharashtra
Environmental Geography
Population Geography
Remote Sensing
Geography and Agriculture
Agroecology
Climate
Soils
Water management
|
Paper IV: General Studies II (Indian Polity and Law)
|
Constitution of India
Amendment Procedure and Major Amendments
Political System
State Government and Administration
District Administration
Rural and Urban Local Government
Educational System
Parties and Pressure Groups
Media
Electoral Process
Administrative Law
Central and State Government Privileges
Social Welfare and Social Legislation
Public Services
Control over Public Expenditure
|
Paper V: General Studies III (Human Resource Development & Human Rights)
|
Human Resource Development in India
Education
Health
Rural Development
Vocational Education
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Child Development
Women Development
Youth Development
Tribal Development
Development for Socially deprived classes
Welfare for aged People
Labour Welfare
Welfare of disabled persons
People’s Rehabilitations
International and Regional Organisations
Consumer Protection
Values and Ethics
|
Paper VI: General Studies IV (Economy & Science and Technology)
|
Indian Economy
Urban and Rural Infrastructure Development
Industry
Co-operation
Economic reforms
International Trade and International Capital Movements
Measurement and estimate of poverty
Economy of Maharashtra
Macro Economics
Public Finance and Financial Institutions
Growth, Development and International Economics
Indian Agriculture, Rural Development and Cooperation
Food and Nutrition
Indian Industry, Infrastructure and Services Sector
Energy
Computer and Information Technology
Space Technology
Biotechnology
Nuclear Policy
Disaster Management
MPSC Interview 2020
Candidates who will be able to qualify Mains exam will get shortlisted for the MPSC State Services Interview round. The MPSC Interview is of total 100 marks. The Interview will test the personality suitability of the candidate for the applied post.
When will MPSC Prelims 2020 exam be conducted?
The MPSC will conduct the State Services Prelims exam on 5th April 2020.
When will the MPSC Mains 2020 exam be held?
The MPSC State Services Mains exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020.
How can I download MPSC Syllabus for Prelims & Mains?
Candidates can download the MPSC State Services Prelims and Mains Syllabus from the link mentioned below: