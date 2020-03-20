Search

MPSC 2020 Recruitment: Notification PDF, Exam dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Cut Off Marks

MPSC Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission is going to conduct State Services Prelims exam on 5th April for recruitment of 200 vacancies. Check here MPSC State Services Exam Dates, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut off Marks and Notification PDF.

Mar 20, 2020 15:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
MPSC Recruitment 2020
MPSC Recruitment 2020

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct State Services Prelims exam on 5th April for recruitment of 200 vacancies in Maharashtra Civil Services. Candidates who apply for the MPSC Recruitment get posted in various departments as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar. Candidates who get recruited as MPSC Class- A Officer are offered a pay scale of Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100 and those who get recruited as MPSC Class- B Officer are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800. In this article, we have shared the details of MPSC Notification PDF such as MPSC State Services Exam Dates, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Cut off Marks.

The Maharashtra Commission conducts the Combined State Civil Services Exam in three phases -Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. The MPSC State Services Prelims Exam will be held on 5th April and MPSC State Services Mains Exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020. Candidates need to qualify all the stages to get into the final merit list of selection. To qualify the exam, it is compulsory for candidates to obtain the MPSC Cut off marks. The complete details of the MPSC Exams are mentioned below. Go through the details and start your preparations for the Maharashtra PSC exams.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the MPSC 2020 State Services exam:

Event

Date

MPSC State Services Notification

23 December 2019

MPSC Online Application Process

23 December 2019 - 13 January 2020

MPSC State Services Prelims Exam Date

5 April 2020

MPSC Admit Card Release Date

2 weeks before the exam

MPSC State Services Mains Exam Date

8th, 9th and 10th August 2020

MPSC State Services Exam 2020: Selection Process

The MPSC State Services recruitment is carried out in three successive stages:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview Round

Candidates need to qualify the three stages and need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each phase.

MPSC State Services Exam Pattern 2020

MPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Studies (GS)

100

200

2 hours

Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)

80

200

2 hours

- The MPSC Prelims question paper is set in Bilingual languages - Marathi & English

- The questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice questions format.

- Each Subject is of 200 marks

- The time duration of each subject is 2 hours.

- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

MPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Paper

Subject

Total Marks

Time Duration

Format

Paper 1

Marathi/English

100

3 Hours

Descriptive

Paper 2

English/Marathi

100

1 Hours

Objective

Paper 3

GS Paper I: History, Geography, and Agriculture

150

2 Hours

Objective

Paper 4

GS Paper II: Indian Polity and laws

150

2 Hours

Objective

Paper 5

GS Paper III: Human Resource Development and Human Rights

150

2 Hours

Objective

Paper 6

GS Paper IV: Science and Technology, Economy

150

2 Hours

Objective

- There are 6 compulsory papers in MPSC States Services exam

- The Language of all Papers is bilingual - Marathi & English

- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

MPSC Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

MPSC Prelims Syllabus 2020

General Studies

Current affairs

History

Geography

Polity and governance

Economy

Social Development

Environment

Science

CSAT

General mental ability

Logical reasoning & analytical ability

Decision making

problem-solving

English Comprehension

Interpersonal skills

MPSC Mains Syllabus 2020

Paper I: Marathi and English

Marathi (50 marks)

Essay writing

Translation

Precis writing

English (50 marks)

Essay writing

Translation

Precis writing

Paper II: Marathi & English

 

Marathi (50 marks)

Idioms & Phrases

Synonyms/Antonyms

Correct formation of words and sentences

Punctuation

Comprehension

English (50 marks)

Idioms & Phrases

Synonyms/Antonyms

Correct formation of words and sentences

Punctuation

Comprehension

Paper III: General Studies I (History & Geography)

History

History of Modern India (1818-1857)                           

British Rule in India

Socio-Cultural Changes

Social and economic awakening

Emergence and growth of Indian nationalism

National movement in Gandhi Era

India after Independence

Selected Social Reformers of Maharashtra

Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra

Geography

Physical Geography

Economic Geography of Maharashtra

Human and Social Geography of Maharashtra

Environmental Geography

Population Geography

Remote Sensing

Geography and Agriculture

Agroecology

Climate

Soils

Water management

Paper IV: General Studies II (Indian Polity and Law)

 

Constitution of India

Amendment Procedure and Major Amendments

Political System

State Government and Administration

District Administration

Rural and Urban Local Government

Educational System

Parties and Pressure Groups

Media

Electoral Process

Administrative Law

Central and State Government Privileges

Social Welfare and Social Legislation

Public Services

Control over Public Expenditure

 

Paper V: General Studies III (Human Resource Development & Human Rights)

Human Resource Development in India

Education

Health

Rural Development

Vocational Education

Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Child Development

Women Development

Youth Development

Tribal Development

Development for Socially deprived classes

Welfare for aged People

Labour Welfare

Welfare of disabled persons

People’s Rehabilitations

International and Regional Organisations

Consumer Protection

Values and Ethics

Paper VI: General Studies IV (Economy & Science and Technology)

Indian Economy

Urban and Rural Infrastructure Development

Industry

Co-operation

Economic reforms

International Trade and International Capital Movements

Measurement and estimate of poverty

Economy of Maharashtra

Macro Economics

Public Finance and Financial Institutions

Growth, Development and International Economics

Indian Agriculture, Rural Development and Cooperation

Food and Nutrition

Indian Industry, Infrastructure and Services Sector

Energy

Computer and Information Technology

Space Technology

Biotechnology

Nuclear Policy

Disaster Management

MPSC Interview 2020

Candidates who will be able to qualify Mains exam will get shortlisted for the MPSC State Services Interview round. The MPSC Interview is of total 100 marks. The Interview will test the personality suitability of the candidate for the applied post.

When will MPSC Prelims 2020 exam be conducted?

The MPSC will conduct the State Services Prelims exam on 5th April 2020.

When will the MPSC Mains 2020 exam be held?

The MPSC State Services Mains exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020.

How can I download MPSC Syllabus for Prelims & Mains?

Candidates can download the MPSC State Services Prelims and Mains Syllabus from the link mentioned below:

PDF Download MPSC State Services Mains Syllabus 2020

Related Stories