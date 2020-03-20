MPSC 2020 Recruitment: Notification PDF, Exam dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Cut Off Marks

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is going to conduct State Services Prelims exam on 5th April for recruitment of 200 vacancies in Maharashtra Civil Services. Candidates who apply for the MPSC Recruitment get posted in various departments as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar. Candidates who get recruited as MPSC Class- A Officer are offered a pay scale of Rs 15,600-Rs 39,100 and those who get recruited as MPSC Class- B Officer are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800. In this article, we have shared the details of MPSC Notification PDF such as MPSC State Services Exam Dates, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Cut off Marks.

The Maharashtra Commission conducts the Combined State Civil Services Exam in three phases -Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. The MPSC State Services Prelims Exam will be held on 5th April and MPSC State Services Mains Exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020. Candidates need to qualify all the stages to get into the final merit list of selection. To qualify the exam, it is compulsory for candidates to obtain the MPSC Cut off marks. The complete details of the MPSC Exams are mentioned below. Go through the details and start your preparations for the Maharashtra PSC exams.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the MPSC 2020 State Services exam:

Event Date MPSC State Services Notification 23 December 2019 MPSC Online Application Process 23 December 2019 - 13 January 2020 MPSC State Services Prelims Exam Date 5 April 2020 MPSC Admit Card Release Date 2 weeks before the exam MPSC State Services Mains Exam Date 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020

MPSC State Services Exam 2020: Selection Process

The MPSC State Services recruitment is carried out in three successive stages:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview Round

Candidates need to qualify the three stages and need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each phase.

MPSC State Services Exam Pattern 2020

MPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration General Studies (GS) 100 200 2 hours Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 80 200 2 hours

- The MPSC Prelims question paper is set in Bilingual languages - Marathi & English

- The questions will be asked in Objective multiple choice questions format.

- Each Subject is of 200 marks

- The time duration of each subject is 2 hours.

- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

MPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Paper Subject Total Marks Time Duration Format Paper 1 Marathi/English 100 3 Hours Descriptive Paper 2 English/Marathi 100 1 Hours Objective Paper 3 GS Paper I: History, Geography, and Agriculture 150 2 Hours Objective Paper 4 GS Paper II: Indian Polity and laws 150 2 Hours Objective Paper 5 GS Paper III: Human Resource Development and Human Rights 150 2 Hours Objective Paper 6 GS Paper IV: Science and Technology, Economy 150 2 Hours Objective

- There are 6 compulsory papers in MPSC States Services exam

- The Language of all Papers is bilingual - Marathi & English

- There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

MPSC Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

MPSC Prelims Syllabus 2020

General Studies Current affairs History Geography Polity and governance Economy Social Development Environment Science CSAT General mental ability Logical reasoning & analytical ability Decision making problem-solving English Comprehension Interpersonal skills

MPSC Mains Syllabus 2020

Paper I: Marathi and English Marathi (50 marks) Essay writing Translation Precis writing English (50 marks) Essay writing Translation Precis writing Paper II: Marathi & English Marathi (50 marks) Idioms & Phrases Synonyms/Antonyms Correct formation of words and sentences Punctuation Comprehension English (50 marks) Idioms & Phrases Synonyms/Antonyms Correct formation of words and sentences Punctuation Comprehension Paper III: General Studies I (History & Geography) History History of Modern India (1818-1857) British Rule in India Socio-Cultural Changes Social and economic awakening Emergence and growth of Indian nationalism National movement in Gandhi Era India after Independence Selected Social Reformers of Maharashtra Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra Geography Physical Geography Economic Geography of Maharashtra Human and Social Geography of Maharashtra Environmental Geography Population Geography Remote Sensing Geography and Agriculture Agroecology Climate Soils Water management Paper IV: General Studies II (Indian Polity and Law) Constitution of India Amendment Procedure and Major Amendments Political System State Government and Administration District Administration Rural and Urban Local Government Educational System Parties and Pressure Groups Media Electoral Process Administrative Law Central and State Government Privileges Social Welfare and Social Legislation Public Services Control over Public Expenditure Paper V: General Studies III (Human Resource Development & Human Rights) Human Resource Development in India Education Health Rural Development Vocational Education Universal Declaration of Human Rights Child Development Women Development Youth Development Tribal Development Development for Socially deprived classes Welfare for aged People Labour Welfare Welfare of disabled persons People’s Rehabilitations International and Regional Organisations Consumer Protection Values and Ethics Paper VI: General Studies IV (Economy & Science and Technology) Indian Economy Urban and Rural Infrastructure Development Industry Co-operation Economic reforms International Trade and International Capital Movements Measurement and estimate of poverty Economy of Maharashtra Macro Economics Public Finance and Financial Institutions Growth, Development and International Economics Indian Agriculture, Rural Development and Cooperation Food and Nutrition Indian Industry, Infrastructure and Services Sector Energy Computer and Information Technology Space Technology Biotechnology Nuclear Policy Disaster Management

MPSC Interview 2020

Candidates who will be able to qualify Mains exam will get shortlisted for the MPSC State Services Interview round. The MPSC Interview is of total 100 marks. The Interview will test the personality suitability of the candidate for the applied post.

When will MPSC Prelims 2020 exam be conducted?

The MPSC will conduct the State Services Prelims exam on 5th April 2020.

When will the MPSC Mains 2020 exam be held?

The MPSC State Services Mains exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020.

How can I download MPSC Syllabus for Prelims & Mains?

Candidates can download the MPSC State Services Prelims and Mains Syllabus from the link mentioned below:

PDF Download MPSC State Services Mains Syllabus 2020