MPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Download Previous Years’ Prelims Question Papers with Answer Keys (Pdf)

MPSC conducts Maharashtra Civil Service examination annually on a regular basis for the recruitment of Grade-A & Grade-B officers in the Maharashtra state department for various posts like Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Revenue Officer, etc. The exam is conducted in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who qualify for the Prelims stage appear for the mains exam. Each exam stage has a different exam pattern and syllabus. For more information on the revised MPSC Exam pattern and detailed syllabus, you can check the link below.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2020 which was earlier going to be held on 20 September 2020 was rescheduled for 11th October 2020. However, on 9th October, the state government announced to postpone the examination until further notice. It is the third time, MPSC Prelims 2020 has been postponed. As per the government, all the candidates who were eligible to sit for MPSC Exam 2020 will be allowed to sit for the prelims as and when it takes place

MPSC Prelims GS Paper (Paper I) syllabus involves topics related to Current affairs, History, Geography, Polity and governance, Economy, Social Development Environment, Science, etc. Aspirants can solve the above given previous years’ papers to understand the pattern of questions asked from the specified syllabus.

CSAT paper consists of questions from topics like General mental ability Logical reasoning & analytical ability, Decision making, problem-solving, English Comprehension, and Interpersonal skills.

Solving the question papers can also help candidates get an idea about the distribution of topics and marks in the exam. Apart from the previous years’ papers, aspirants should thoroughly prepare each topic mentioned in the syllabus. The prelims exam is objective type. There is a provision of negative marking and 1/3rd marks will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

