MPSC State Service Result 2019-20: Check List of Qualified in MPSC State Service Mains 2019 Final Result, Cut-Off @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Result 2019-20: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on 19 June 2020, has released result of State Services Examination 2019 Result on its official website. Candidates can download MPSC State Service Result from the official website of the Commission i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC State Service Result 2019 Download Link is also given below. The candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates in MPSC State Service 2019.

MPSC State Service Cut-Off

Maharashtra State Service Cut Off of DYCA for General Candidates is 555 while for Female Candidates is 520. The cut-off for SC General Candidates is 503 and for SC Female Candidates is 508. The candidates can check the cut-off for other categories and other posts in the Maharashtra State Service Result Link given below

MPSC State Service 2019-20 Result Download

MPSC State Service 2019-20 Result Notice

How to Download MPSC State Service Final Result ?

Go to official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘07-2019-State Services (Main) Examination 2019- Final Result (Desk 14-A)’available in “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page

A pdf file will open where candidates can check the details regarding the MPSC SSE 2019 Result

Download MPSC State Service Mains Final Result 2019 and Save the copy of the PDF file for the future reference.

Maharashtra PSC had issued the notification for State Service Examination for 342 posts such as Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police,Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Service – Group B and Other Posts

MPSC State Service Prelims Exam was held on 17 February 2019. Qualified candidates in the pre exam were called for MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 which was conducted on 13, 14 & 15 July 2019 at various exam centers decided by the Commission within the State. State Services Main Exam Result 2019 notice was issued by the MPSC on 14 January 2020, according to which a total of 1326 candidates had been declared qualified.