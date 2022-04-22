MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in before 12 May

Maharashtra Public Service Commission or MPSC is hiring 253 Stenographers. Candidates can apply online at mpsc.gov.in before 12 May

MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower Grade), Steno-Typist (Marathi) and Steno-Typist (English). Candidates with Secondary School certificates can apply online from 22 April to 12 May 2022.

A total of 253 vacancies are available of which 62 are for Stenographer (Higher Grade), 100 for Stenographer Lower Grade, 52 for Steno-Typist (Marathi) and 39 for StenoTypist English.

You can check more details related to this regarding drive such as detailed eligibility, selection process, and other details by clicking on the PDF links.

Advt No 044/2022 Steno-Typist (English) ,Gr-C, General Administration Department - Advertisement

Advt No 043/2022 Steno-Typist (Marathi), Gr-C, General Administration Department - Advertisement

Advt No 042/2022 Lower Grade Stenographer (English), Gr-B, General Administration Department (Non Gazzetted) - Advertisement

Advt No 041/2022 Lower Grade Stenographer (Marathi), Gr-B, General Administration Department (Non-Gazzetted) - Advertisement

Advt No 40/2022 Higher Grade Stenographer (English), Gr-B, General Administration Department (Non Gazzetted) - Advertisement

Advt No 39/2022 Higher Grade Stenographer (Marathi), Gr-B, General Administration Department (Non Gazzetted) - Advertisement

Important Dates for MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 May 2022

Last Date for submitting application fee - 14 May 2022

Vacancy Details for MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022:

Stenographer (Higher Grade) - 62

Stenographer (Lower Grade) - 100

Steno-Typist (Marathi) 52

Steno-Typist (English) 39

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess Secondary School Certificate

Typing Speed

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

How to Apply for MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPSC mpsconline.gov.in on or before 12 May 2022.