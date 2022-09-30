MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020 (Out) for Subordinate Services Group B Post at mpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Maharashtra PSC has released the Subordinate Services Group B Main Examination 2020 answer key on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 Answer key on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 - Combined Paper 1 exam conducted on 11 September 2022 can download the MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022 from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Notice



Direct Link To Download: MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022





Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 - Combined Paper 1 exam can raise their objections regarding the answer key through the official website in online mode.

In a bid to raise their objections, candidates will have to visit to the official website and provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website. Last date for raising the objection through online mode is 04 October 2022.

You can download the MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Download MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Answer Key 2022