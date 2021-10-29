MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 666 Vacancies, Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in for 666 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2021. The candidates who wish to appear for MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Prelims Exam can register themselves from today onwards. i.e. 29 October 2021. The last date for submission of the application is 19 November 2021.

A total of 666 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check important dates, educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 November 2021

Last date of online fee payment & receipt of challan: 19 November 2021

Last date to pay fee via SBI Challan: 20 November 2021

MPSC Prelims Exam: 26 February 2021

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Vacancy Details

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) – Group B 376 Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- Group-B 100 State Tax Inspector (STI)- Group-B 190

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates Should possess Graduation (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognized University.

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Age Limit

Age Limit for STI & ASO: 18 to 38 Years

Age Limit for PSI: 19 to 31 Years



(There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

How to apply for MPSC Prelims Exam 2021?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Online Facilities’ available on the homepage. Click on the ''Online Application System Option." Enter your credentials and click on submit button. Submit application fee. Take a printout of the application form.

Download MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Application Fee