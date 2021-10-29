Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 666 Vacancies, Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mpsc.gov.in for 666 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 17:31 IST
MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021
MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2021. The candidates who wish to appear for MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Prelims Exam can register themselves from today onwards. i.e. 29 October 2021. The last date for submission of the application is 19 November 2021.

A total of 666 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check important dates, educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 29 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 19 November 2021
  • Last date of online fee payment & receipt of challan: 19 November 2021
  • Last date to pay fee via SBI Challan: 20 November 2021
  • MPSC Prelims Exam: 26 February 2021

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Vacancy Details

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) – Group B

376

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- Group-B

100

 State Tax Inspector (STI)- Group-B

190

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates Should possess Graduation (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognized University.

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Age Limit

  • Age Limit for STI & ASO: 18 to 38 Years
  • Age Limit for PSI: 19 to 31 Years

    (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

How to apply for MPSC Prelims Exam 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in.  
  2. Click on ‘Online Facilities’ available on the homepage.
  3. Click on the ''Online Application System Option."
  4. Enter your credentials and click on submit button.
  5. Submit application fee.
  6. Take a printout of the application form.

Download MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2021 Application Fee

  • For Open Category: Rs.394/-
  • For Reserved Category & Orphans: Rs.294/-
  • pay exam fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline through E-Challan

 

FAQ

What is the age limit required for MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam?

The candidates who wish to apply for STI & ASO must be between 18 to 38 Years. For PSI, 19 to 31 Years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the last date of the online application for MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam?

19 November 2021.

What is the qualification required for MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam?

Candidates Should possess Graduation (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognized University.

What is the starting date of the online application for MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam?

29 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MPSC Subordinate Services Exam?

A total of 666 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

