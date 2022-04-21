MPSC Technical Service Admit Card 2022 (Out) @mpsconline.gov.in, Check Login Link

MPSC Technical Service Admit Card 2022 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission at mpsconline.gov.in Candidates can download MPSC Admit Card from here.

MPSC Technical Service Admit Card 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for Technical Service Joint Prelims Exam 2022 for the post of Forest Guard, Agriculture Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Sub Divisional Water Conservation Officer. Candidates can download MPSC Admit Card from the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in or mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Technical Service Admit Card Link is given below for the applicants.

How to Download MPSC Technical Service Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the MPSC Online Website - mpsconline.gov.in Now, click on ‘ Download Admission Certificate’ It will take you to a new page where you are required to select the exam name - ‘Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021’ Enter your Mobile Number and OTP OR Your Email ID and OTP Download MPSC Technical Admit Card

MPSC Technical Service Combined Prelims Exam will be conducted on 30 April 2022 (Saturday).

MPSC Technical Service Mains Exam 2022

Those who clear the MPSC Prelims Exam will be called to appear for the mains exam. The details regarding the main exam shall be notified later.

MPSC Technical Service Notification was published in the month of February 2022. The online applications were invited from 21 February 2022 to 14 March 2022. The recruitment is being to fill 588 vacancies through this exam. The vacancies are divided as follows: