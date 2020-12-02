MSC WB Admit Card 2020 Released for Various Posts, Download AE, Field Worker & Other Posts Call Letter @mscwb.org

MSC WB AE Exam Date 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Engineer (Civil), Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil), Field Worker SH (Grade 3) and other posts against the advt. No. 5,8 &9 of 2020. All such candidates who applied for the aforesaid exams can now download their admit cards through the official website of MSCWB.i.e.mscwb.org.

According to the MSC WB Exam Schedule, The written test for the aforementioned posts will be conducted on 13 December 2020 at various exam centres of the state and the admit cards will be released on 1 December through online mode at mscwb.org.

In case of non receipt of admit card or any difficulty while downloading the admit cards, the candidates will be able to get the duplicate copy of the admit cards through the office of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission on 10 & 11 December 2020 between 11 AM to 4 PM. Candidates are required to bring proper documents with recent passport size photograph.

How and Where to Download MSC WB Admit Card 2020 for AE, Field Worker & Other Posts?

Visit the official website of MSC WB.i.e.mscwb.org. Click on Download Admit Card Link Available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a notification page. Click on the link reads 'Click Here to Download Admit Card for Assistant Engineer, Sub Assistant Engineer, Field Worker and other Posts. Then, a login page will be opened. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. Then, the MSC WB Admit Card 2020 for AE, Field Worker & Other Posts will be displayed. Candidates can download MSC WB Admit Card 2020 for AE, Field Worker & Other Posts and save it for future reference.

MSC WB Exam Pattern 2020 for AE, Field Worker & Other Posts against advt. No. 5,8 &9 of 2020

The exam for the aforesaid posts will be done in two successive stages.i.e. Written Test & Personality Test. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for personality test. The MSC WB Exam 2020 will be done through OMR based written test. The test will be of 200 Marks for 2 hours consisting of Multiple Choice Questions of carrying 2 marks each. The question paper will be set in English. Candidates should also note that there will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

