MSCWB Recruitment 2020: 858 Vacancies for Conservancy Mazdoor Posts, Apply Online from 11 March

MSCWB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Conservancy Mazdoor. Interested candidates can apply for MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Vacancy through the online mode on or before 15 April 2020.

The online process for MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Vacancy 2020 will be started from 11 March 2020 and continue till 15 April 2020. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Vacancy: 11 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Vacancy: 15 April 2020

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Vacancy 2020 Details

Conservancy Mazdoor – 858 Posts

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be able to read and write ability in Bengali, English and vernacular languages.i.e. Hindi, Urdu, Oriya & Nepali.

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (There is upper age limit relaxation for upper age limit as per government norms)

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 Official Notification

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 on or before 15 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for reference.

MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 Application Fee

UR & OBC (A & B): Rs. 220/- (Processing & Bank Charges)

SC, ST & PH: Rs. 70/- (Processing & Bank Charges)

