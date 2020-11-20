MSRLM Recruitment 2020: 211 Vacancies for State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts, Apply @manipur.gov.in

What is the age required for applying on MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts must have not attained the age of 38 years. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

How to apply for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates may download the application cum resume format from manipursrlm.gov.in and manipur.gov.in and fill in strictly as per the format and submit it on or before latest by 5 December 2020.

What is the qualification required for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Graduation, Post Graduation Degree, Matriculation or equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details related to the recruitment.

What is the last date for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

A total of 211 vacancies of State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts will be recruited in the state including implementation of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)/Aajeevika, Deen Dayal Upadadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDUGKY) and other sub schemes under DAY NRLM.