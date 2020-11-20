MSRLM Recruitment 2020: 211 Vacancies for State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts, Apply @manipur.gov.in

MSRLM Recruitment 2020: Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission has released a notification for the recruitment of State Mission Manager, Mission Executive, MIS Asst, State Account Asst & Other Posts in the state including implementation of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)/Aajeevika, Deen Dayal Upadadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDUGKY) and other sub schemes under DAY NRLM.

Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
MSRLM Recruitment 2020
MSRLM Recruitment 2020

MSRLM Recruitment 2020: Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission has released a notification for the recruitment of State Mission Manager, Mission Executive, MIS Asst, State Account Asst & Other Posts in the state including implementation of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)/Aajeevika, Deen Dayal Upadadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDUGKY) and other sub-schemes under DAY NRLM.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2020. Check application process, age limit, eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, syllabus and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 December 2020

MSRLM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Mission Management Unit

  • State Mission Manager - 2 Posts
  • Mission Executive - 4 Posts
  • MIS Assistant/DEO - 1 Post
  • State Accountant Assistant - 1 Post
  • State Mission Assistant - 1 Post

District Mission Management Unit

  • District Mission Manager - 6 Posts
  • District Coordinator - 21 Posts
  • District Account Assistant - 6 Posts
  • District MIS Assistant - 6 Posts
  • Multi Tasking Assistant - 8 Posts

Block Mission Management Unit

  • Block Mission Manager- 4 Posts
  • Block MIS Manager - 16 Posts
  • Block Coordinator -105 Posts
  • Cluster Coordinator - 13 Posts
  • Block Mission Accountant - 1 Post
  • Block Multi-Tasking Assistant - 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Block Mission Manager, Cluster Coordinator and other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • State Mission Manager, Mission Executive, District Mission Manager, District Coordinator - Candidates holding PG (HR/ MBA/ MSW/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry) from a recognized University.
  • MIS Assistant/DEO - Any Degree/ PGDCA/ DCA.
  • State Accountant Assistant - Degree (Commerce).
  • State Mission Assistant - Any Degree.
  • District Account Assistant - Degree (Commerce) Knowledge of Tally ERP.
  • District MIS Assistant - Any Degree.
  • Multi-Tasking Assistant - Matriculation.
  • Block Mission Management Unit
  • Block Mission Manager- Candidates holding Degree/ PG (Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry) from a recognized University.
  • Block MIS Manager - Degree/ PG (Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry)
  • Block Coordinator -Bachelors Degree (Relevant Discipline) from a recognized University.
  • Cluster Coordinator - 10+2, Any Degree.
  • Block Mission Accountant - Degree (Commerce) Knowledge of Tally ERP.
  • Block Multi-Tasking Assistant - Matriculation.

Download MSRLM Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MSRLM Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates may download the application cum resume format from manipursrlm.gov.in and manipur.gov.in and fill in strictly as per the format and submit it on or before latest by 5 December 2020.

FAQ

What is the age required for applying on MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts must have not attained the age of 38 years. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

How to apply for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates may download the application cum resume format from manipursrlm.gov.in and manipur.gov.in and fill in strictly as per the format and submit it on or before latest by 5 December 2020.

What is the qualification required for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Graduation, Post Graduation Degree, Matriculation or equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details related to the recruitment.

What is the last date for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MSRLM Recruitment 2020?

A total of 211 vacancies of State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts will be recruited in the state including implementation of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)/Aajeevika, Deen Dayal Upadadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDUGKY) and other sub schemes under DAY NRLM.
Job Summary
NotificationMSRLM Recruitment 2020: 211 Vacancies for State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts, Apply @manipur.gov.in
Notification DateNov 20, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 5, 2020
CityImphal
StateManipur
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next