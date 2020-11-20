MSRLM Recruitment 2020: 211 Vacancies for State Mission Manager, Mission Executive & Other Posts, Apply @manipur.gov.in

MSRLM Recruitment 2020: Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission has released a notification for the recruitment of State Mission Manager, Mission Executive, MIS Asst, State Account Asst & Other Posts in the state including implementation of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)/Aajeevika, Deen Dayal Upadadhya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDUGKY) and other sub-schemes under DAY NRLM.
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2020. Check application process, age limit, eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, syllabus and other details here.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 5 December 2020
MSRLM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
State Mission Management Unit
- State Mission Manager - 2 Posts
- Mission Executive - 4 Posts
- MIS Assistant/DEO - 1 Post
- State Accountant Assistant - 1 Post
- State Mission Assistant - 1 Post
District Mission Management Unit
- District Mission Manager - 6 Posts
- District Coordinator - 21 Posts
- District Account Assistant - 6 Posts
- District MIS Assistant - 6 Posts
- Multi Tasking Assistant - 8 Posts
Block Mission Management Unit
- Block Mission Manager- 4 Posts
- Block MIS Manager - 16 Posts
- Block Coordinator -105 Posts
- Cluster Coordinator - 13 Posts
- Block Mission Accountant - 1 Post
- Block Multi-Tasking Assistant - 16 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Block Mission Manager, Cluster Coordinator and other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- State Mission Manager, Mission Executive, District Mission Manager, District Coordinator - Candidates holding PG (HR/ MBA/ MSW/ Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry) from a recognized University.
- MIS Assistant/DEO - Any Degree/ PGDCA/ DCA.
- State Accountant Assistant - Degree (Commerce).
- State Mission Assistant - Any Degree.
- District Account Assistant - Degree (Commerce) Knowledge of Tally ERP.
- District MIS Assistant - Any Degree.
- Multi-Tasking Assistant - Matriculation.
- Block Mission Management Unit
- Block Mission Manager- Candidates holding Degree/ PG (Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry) from a recognized University.
- Block MIS Manager - Degree/ PG (Social Work/ Sociology/ Rural Development/ Social Science/ Development Studies/ Agri & Allied/ Veterinary/ Forestry)
- Block Coordinator -Bachelors Degree (Relevant Discipline) from a recognized University.
- Cluster Coordinator - 10+2, Any Degree.
- Block Mission Accountant - Degree (Commerce) Knowledge of Tally ERP.
- Block Multi-Tasking Assistant - Matriculation.
Download MSRLM Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MSRLM Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates may download the application cum resume format from manipursrlm.gov.in and manipur.gov.in and fill in strictly as per the format and submit it on or before latest by 5 December 2020.