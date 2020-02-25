MSSC Recruitment 2020: 7000 Vacancies for Security Guard Posts, Apply Online for Maharashtra Security Force Posts @mahasecurity.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

MSSC Recruitment 2020: Good news for the govt job seekers! Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Security Guard (Waiting list-2020). Huge number of vacancies are notified by the Maharashtra Government for the Male Security Guards. All eligible male candidates who are interested for the post can apply for the MSSC Security Guard Recruitment through online mode.

MSSC Security Guard online applications are available on MSSC official website www.mahasecurity.gov.in. The last date to submit applications are 10 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

Maharsahtra Security Guard Recruitment is being done to fill up 7000 vacant vacancies in various districts of Maharashtra. Candidates seeking to apply for Maharashtra Security Force Recruitment should be 12th class passed. The age of candidates must be between 18 and 28 years.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM

MSSC Security Guard Vacancy Details

Security Guard – 7000

MSSC Security Guard Salary:

Rs. 17,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for MSSC Security Guard

HSC (12 th ) Passed

) Passed Maharashtra Domicile Certificate

Physical Norms

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years (31-01-1992 to 31-01-2002)

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for MSSC Security Guard Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the MSSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode http://mahasecurity.gov.in/recruitment.php on or before 10 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/-

MSSC Security Guard Recruitment Notification PDF

MSSC Online Application

MSSC Official Website