NABARD Admit Card 2021 for Grade A and Grade B Out @nabard.org, Download Assistant Manager and Manager Prelims Call Letter Here

NABARD Admit Card 2021 for Grade A and Grade B has been released by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on nabard.org. Check Download Link

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2021: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), on 01 September, has uploaded the admit card of prelims exam for for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ and Manager in Grade ‘B’. NABARD Grade A Exam will be held on 18 September while NABARD Grade B Exam on 17 September 2021. Applicants can download NABARD Grade A Admit Card and Grade B Admit Card from its website - nabard.org.

NABARD Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card, directly, through the link:

NABARD Grade A Admit Card Download Link

NABARD Grade A Sample Question Paper

NABARD Grade B Admit Card Download Link

NABARD Grade B Sample Question Paper

NABARD Exam Pattern

The exam will consists of 200 questions of 200 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 20 20 2 hours English Language 30 30 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Decision Making 10 10 General Awareness 20 20 Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India 40 40 Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India 40 40 Total 200 200

The negative marking will be done of 1/4 marks

Preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test. Those who qualify in NABARD Grade A Phase 1 Exam will be called for NABARD Phase 2 Main Exam (Descriptive and Objective) Applicants qualifying in Phase-II Main Examination and securing sufficiently high rank in merit shall be shortlisted for Phase 3 (Personal Interview].

NABARD Grade A Recruitment is being done to fill 162 vacancies for Assistant Manager and for Manager posts in Group A and B.

How to Download NABARD Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of NABARD - nabard.org

Click on ‘Career’ Tab

A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Download Call Letter - Grade 'A' or ‘Download Call Letter - Grade 'B' given under ‘Call Letter For Preliminary Examination For Assistant Manager Grade 'A' - (RDBS/Rajbhasha) And Manager Grade 'B' - (RDBS)- 2021’

A new window will open enter your ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Download NABARD Admit Card