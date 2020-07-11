NABARD Grade A Mains Exam 2020 in First Week of September, Download NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Exam Notice @nabard.org

NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Mains Exam 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the mains exam date for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A) on its official website. As per the NABARD Notice, the mains exam will be tentatively held in the first week of September. All those candidates who have qualified in the NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims 2020 Exam can appear in the mains exam.

However, NABARD Grade A Mains Exam exact date is not yet announced. The bank will announce it due course. The candidates are advised to keep their eye on NABARD website nabard.org for NABARD AM Mains Exam 2020 Updates.

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Notice

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Pattern:

NABARD Assistant Manager Mains Exam 2020 is an online Descriptive type (Paper 1) and MCQ (Paper 2) exam:

Exam Type Subject Time Paper-I General English: (Descriptive - writing skills - online through key board) 1 ½ hrs Paper 2 For Grade A RDBS General Discipline - Economic & Social Issues and Agriculture & Rural Development (with focus on Rural India) 1 ½ hrs Specialized Discipline Paper on related discipline For Grade A Rajbhasha Proficiency in Hindi including Translation from English to Hindi and Vice versa. The analytical and drafting ability of the candidate shall also be assessed from the descriptive paper 1 ½ hrs rade A (Legal Services) The paper will be based on proficiency in interpreting various Laws viz., Banking, Negotiable Instruments, Company, Industrial and Cooperative Laws, Cyber laws, Commerce/Property transactions, Rural non-life insurance, direct financing, staff matters and good experience in drafting various types of documents. 1 ½ hrs

The total duration of the mains exam is 3 hours.Each Paper of 100 Marks.There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by the candidate. 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The candidates who would qualifiy in the mains exam shall be called for interview round. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the NABARD Phase 2 Main Examination and Interview, taken together.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 25 February 2020 at various exam centres. A total of 150 vacancies are available for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Legal).

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Notification