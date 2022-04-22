NABARD Final Result 2021-22 Declared on nabard.org for Grade A & B Posts, Check Direct Link Here

NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B Posts: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the final result of Officer Gr A & B (Asst Manager & Manager) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the NABARD Asst Manager & Manager (Gr A & B) Exam can download the final result from the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.
NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B Posts?
- Visit the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Career Notices'.
- Then, it will redirect you to a notification page.
- Now, click on the NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Check your roll number and save NABARD Final Result 2022 PDF for Grade A & B Posts for future reference.
Download NABARD Grade B Manager (RDBS) Final Result 2021
The above result has been prepared on the basis of the candidate's performance in written tests and interviews. The mains exam was held on 16 & 17 November 2022 and the interview was held in the 3rd/4th week of January 2022. Candidates can download NABARD Final Result 2022 PDF for Grade A & B Posts by clicking on the above links.
This drive was held to recruit 164 vacancies for Officer Gr A & B (Asst Manager & Manager). The online application process for the same was started on 17 July 2021 and ended on 07 August 2021.