NABARD Final Result 2021-22 Declared on nabard.org for Grade A & B Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 18:32 IST
NABARD Final Result 2021-22

NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B Posts: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the final result of Officer Gr A & B (Asst Manager & Manager) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the NABARD Asst Manager & Manager (Gr A & B) Exam can download the final result from the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.

NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B Posts?

  1. Visit the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Career Notices'. 
  3. Then, it will redirect you to a notification page. 
  4. Now, click on the NABARD Final Result 2022 for Grade A & B. 
  5. A PDF will be opened. 
  6. Check your roll number and save NABARD Final Result 2022 PDF for Grade A & B Posts for future reference. 

Download NABARD Grade B Manager (RDBS) Final Result 2021

NABARD Grade A AM (P & SS) 2021 Final Result 2022
 
Final Result Grade A - AM (Rajbhasha) 2021
 
NABARD Grade A - AM (RDBS) 2021 Final Result 2022
 
 The above result has been prepared on the basis of the candidate's performance in written tests and interviews. The mains exam was held on 16 & 17 November 2022 and the interview was held in the 3rd/4th week of January 2022. Candidates can download NABARD Final Result 2022 PDF for Grade A & B Posts by clicking on the above links. 
 
This drive was held to recruit 164 vacancies for Officer Gr A & B (Asst Manager & Manager). The online application process for the same was started on 17 July 2021 and ended on 07 August 2021.

 

