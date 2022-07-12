NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Notification: 170 Vacancies for Assistant Manager Posts

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is hiring 170 Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates can check important dates, vacancies, qualification, age limit and other details

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is going to fill 170 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A for which applications are invited from eligible persons. As per the short notice, NABARD Grade A Registration will commence on 18 July 2022 on nabard.org.

Out of total vacancies, 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service.

Those who successfully submit the application will be called to appear for the prelim exam. The candidates can go through the details related to NABARD Recruitment 2022 by scrolling down.

NABARD Grade A Important Dates

NABARD Grade A Registration Starting Date 18 July 2022 NABARD Grade A Registration Last Date 07 August 2022 NABARD Grade A Exam Date to be announced

NABARD Grade A Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 161 Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 7 Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) 3

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service):



General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Agriculture - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Agriculture Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Animal Husbandry - Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Fisheries - Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Fisheries Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate.

Forestry - Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Postgraduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Plantation/Horticulture - Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

Land Development-Soil Science - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with 60% marks (PWBD 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Water Resources - Bachelor’s degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 60% marks (PWBD 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 55% marks in aggregate (PWBD applicants 50%) from a recognized University.

Finance - BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) OR Two years full-time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full-time MBA (Finance) degree with 55% (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) from Institutions / Universities recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from Institution/University regarding specialization in finance OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) OR CFA.

Computer and Information Technology: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD in aggregate OR a post-graduate degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university.

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RAJBHASHA):

The candidate should hold a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD or equivalent in aggregate and PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa from any recognized University. Candidates must have studied English and Hindi as subjects in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. OR Master’s Degree in HINDI with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied English as main/ elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. OR Master’s Degree in ENGLISH with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied Hindi as main/elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. Candidates must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice/versa.

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service):

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR PhD from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Nabard Grade A Age Limit:

Grade A RDBS and Rajbhasha - 21 to 30 Years

Grade A P & SS - 25 to 40 Years

What is NABARD Grade A 2022 Selection Process ?

The candidates will be called to appear for:

Nabard Grade A Prelims Exam Nabard Grade A Mains Exam Nabard Grade A Interview

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Pattern

The candidates will be given 200 questions of 200 marks divided as follow:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning Ability 20 20 2 hours English Language 40 40 Computer Knowledge 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Economic & Social Issues (with focus on Rural India) 40 40 Agriculture & Rural Development (with focus on Rural India) 40 40

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers: