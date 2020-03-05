NABARD Office Attendant Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @nabard.org, Download Link Here

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Admit Card 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for Online Mains Exam for the post of Office Attendant. Candidates can download NABARD Office Attendant Mains Admit Card 2020 from NABARAD official website nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates can download NABARD Office Attendant Mains Call Letter using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). NABARD Office Attendant Mains Admit Card Link is active upto 14 March 2020.

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Exam will be conducted on 14 March 2020 (Saturday). NABARD Office Attendant Mains Exam will have questions on Test of Reasoning (35 Qs of 35 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 Qs of 35 Marks), General Awareness (50 Qs of 50 Marks) and English Language (35 Qs of 35 Marks). 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for wrong answer.

NABARD Prelims exam was conducted on 4 February 2020 at various exam centres and NABARD Prelims Result was announced on 28 February 2020. A list of shortlisted candidates was prepared by the bank. Now, all shortlisted candidates will appear for NABARD Mains Exam 2020.

Final selection will be on the basis of candidate's performance in the online Main examination in the order of merit and biometric verification. As per the official notice “Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th & 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate indicating the official language as one of the subjects will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection and waitlist), Language Proficiency Test will be conducted at respective Regional Offices after provisional selection but before issue of offer letter. Candidates not found to be proficient in official local language would be disqualified.”