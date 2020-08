NABARD Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Consultant Posts, Apply Online @nabard.org

NABARD Recruitment 2020: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification for Specialist Consultant Posts such as Project Manager, Senior Analyst, Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant, Cyber Security Manager, Additional Cyber Security Manager (ACSM, Additional Chief Risk Manager and Risk on contractual basis at its Head Office, Mumbai . Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NABARD Specialist Recruitment 07 August 2020 to 23 August 2020.

NABARD Specialist Consultant Notification

NABARD Specialist Consultant Registration

NABARD Website

NABARD Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 07 August 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 23 August 2020

NABARD Specialist Consultant Vacancy Details

Project Manager – Application Management: 1 Post

Senior Analyst – Information Security Operations: 1 Post

Senior Analyst – Network/SDWAN Operations: 1 Post

Project Manager – IT Operations/infrastructure services: 1 Post

Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant: 1 Post

Cyber Security Manager (CSM): 1 Post

Additional Cyber Security Manager: 1 Post

Additional Chief Risk Manager: 2 Posts

Risk Managers (Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, ERMS & BCP): 4 Posts

NABARD Specialist Consultant Salary:

Project Manager – Application Management: Rs. 3.00 Lakh

Senior Analyst – Information Security Operations: Rs. 2.50 lakh

Senior Analyst – Network/SDWAN Operations: Rs. 2.50 lakh

Project Manager – IT Operations/infrastructure services: Rs. 2.50 lakh

Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant: Rs 3.75 lakh

Cyber Security Manager (CSM): Rs 3.75 lakh

Additional Cyber Security Manager: Rs. 2.50 lakh

Additional Chief Risk Manager: Rs. 3.00 Lakh

Risk Managers (Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, ERMS & BCP): Rs. 2.50 lakh

NABARD Specialist Consultant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Project Manager – Application Management: Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems/Engineering/Management degree (with hands on experience of Coding etc.). Minimum 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates

Senior Analyst – Information Security Operations: Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the field of computer science/IT/Cyber Security. Minimum experience of 5 years for graduates and 3 years for Post Graduates

Senior Analyst – Network/SDWAN Operations:Bachelor/Master of Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Engineering, ECE or any Engineering with required Network certifications. Minimum experience of 5 years for graduates and 3 years for Post Graduates

Project Manager – IT Operations/infrastructure services: Bachelors/Masters in Engineering in Computer Science, Information Systems, ECE. Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates

Analytics-cum-Chief Data Consultant: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Engineering/Mathematics / Statistics. Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates

Cyber Security Manager (CSM): Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree in IT/Computer Science. Minimum experience of 7 years for graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates

Additional Cyber Security Manager: Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s degree in IT/Computer Science. Minimum experience of 5 years for graduates and 3 years for Post Graduates

Additional Chief Risk Manager: Graduate/Post Graduate in Economics/Statistics/ Finance/ Business from a recognized university / Masters in Management MBA/PGDI or CA/ CS. Overall Minimum 10 years experience in Banking, Financial Sector and Insurance (BFSI)

Risk Managers (Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, ERMS & BCP): Graduate/Post Graduate in Economics/Statistics/ Finance/ Business from a recognized university. Minimum 5 years

Selection Process for NABARD Specialist Consultant Posts

The candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:10 on the basis of qualification, experience, etc. The Roll Nos. of candidates shortlisted for interview & subsequent selection shall be published on Bank’s website viz. www.nabard.org.

How to Apply for NABARD Specialist Consultant Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.nabard.org from 07 August 2020 to 23 August 2020.