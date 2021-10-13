NABARD Recruitment 2021 for Project Associate, Senior Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nabcons.com

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, application links and all other related information here.

NABARD Recruitment 2021: NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Project Associate, Senior Consultant and Others. Interested candidates can apply through the NABCONS website (www.nabcons.com). No other mode of submission of application will be accepted. The last date for submitting the online application is 21 October 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 21 October 2021

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant - 03 Posts

Consultant- International Business - 01 Post

Associate Consultant-IT- 01 Post

Associate Consultant- 11 Posts

Associate Project Consultant – Finance - 01 Post

Project Associate – Finance- 01 Post

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant - Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Engineering/ Economics/ Management/ Social Service/Natural Resource Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.

Senior Consultant (Skills for Livelihood) - MBA/PG degree (full time) in Management, Agriculture & Allied Sector, Environment, NRM, Economics, Science, Social sciences, rural development from a recognized institution with 55% or equivalent CGPA.

Consultant- International Business - Post-graduation in Agriculture/Allied sector to Agriculture /Food technology/ Engineering/ Economics/Management/Social Science/Natural Resource Management from a recognised institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.

Associate Consultant-IT- Post-Graduation in IT / Computer Applications / Systems Management with a minimum of 55% or equivalent grade points with first-class Graduation or equivalent grade points in Computer Sciences / Computer Applications/IT.

Associate Consultant- Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Economics/ Management/ Social Science/ Natural Resource Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points with first class Graduation.

Associate Consultant - Civil Engineer / Water Resource Management –M.Tech in Civil Engineering / Water Resources Management with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points with first class B.Tech or equivalent grade points/CGPA.

Associate Consultant - Skills for livelihood - Post-Graduation in Management, Agriculture, Economics, Social sciences, with minimum 55% marks from a recognized institution with first class Graduation or equivalent grade points/CGPA from a recognized institution.

Associate Project Consultant – Finance - CA.

Project Associate – Finance- B.com with at least 55% marks/ equivalent CGPA from a reputed institute.

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Senior Consultant Preferably below 45 years

Consultant Preferably below 40 years

Associate Consultant Preferably below 35 years

Download NABARD Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Download NABARD Recruitment 2021 Notification (2) PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 21 October 2021. The candidates are required to submit the online applications by clicking on the provided links given below.