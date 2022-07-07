Nagaland PSC CTSE Interview Schedule 2021 (Released) for Combined Technical Services @npsc.nagaland.gov.in

Nagaland PSC has released interview schedule for the Combined Technical Services on its official website-npsc.nagaland.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Nagaland PSC CTSE Interview Schedule 2021: Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2021 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2021 from 19 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for interview round for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2021 can download the Nagaland PSC CTSE Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website-npsc.nagaland.gov.in.

However you can download the Nagaland PSC CTSE Interview Schedule 2021 directly from the link given below.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the interview schedule for the various posts including Geology/ Mining Engg./ Archive/ Camera, Sericulture/ Architecture/ Forestry/Veterinary Science/Medical Science/Automobile Engg./ Mechanical Engg. and other posts under Combined Technical Services Examination 2021.

Commission has uploaded the details post wise interview scheduled which will be conducted from 19 July to 12 September 2022.

