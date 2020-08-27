National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Recruitment 2020 for 40 Engineer and Manager Posts

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Recruitment 2020: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications for the post of Engineer and Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NFL Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 04 September 2020

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Vacancy Details

Engineer (Production) - 7 Posts

Manager (Production) - 6 Posts

Engineer (Mechanical) - 9 Posts

Manager (Mechanical) - 6 Posts

Engineer (Electrical) - 3 Posts

Manager (Electrical) - 2 Posts

Engineer (Instrumentation) - 5 Posts

Engineer (Civil) - 1 Post

Engineer (Fire and Safety) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer and Manager Job

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (Production)- Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Chemical Engineering

Manager (Production)- Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Chemical Engineering

Engineer (Mechanical) - Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.

Manager (Mechanical) - Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.

Engineer (Electrical) - Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electrical Engineering

Manager (Electrical) - Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electrical Engineering

Engineer (Instrumentation) - Minimum 60% marks in Engineering Degree (B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc. Engg.) in Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Instrumentation & Electronics / Electronics & Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Engineer (Civil) - Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E.) in Civil Engineering from recognized Institute OR AMIE in Civil Engineering

Engineer (Fire and Safety)- Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E.) in Fire Engg. / Safety & Fire Engg. OR Minimum 60% marks in Degree (B. Tech./ B.E./ BSc Engg.) in Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical with Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur

Experience:

Engineer - Total post qualification inline experience of 1-year

Manager - Total post qualification inline experience of 09 years

Age Limit:

Engineer - 30 Years

Manager - 45 Years

How to Apply for NFL Engineer and Manager Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can download and print the prescribed Application Form proforma available on NFL website www.nationalfertilizers.com Careers- Recruitment in NFL - Recruitment of experienced technical professionals- 2020. The Application Form duly filled and signed, alongwith self-attested copies of the documents / certificates, as mentioned at Sl. No. G.7, should reach in a sealed envelope cover super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______ (POST NAME) - 2020” to“Chief Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301 on or before 04 September 2020.