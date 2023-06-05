Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 281 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023 Notification: Naval Dockyard Mumbai has released recruitment notice for 281 Apprentice posts in the Employment News (03-09 June) 2023. Under the recruitment drive, Naval Dockyard Mumbai is recruiting these Apprentice posts in various trades including Fitter, Mason, Machinist and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 24, 2023,
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 03, 2023
Closing date of application: June 24, 2023
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
One Year Training
Fitter-42
Mason (BC)-08
I&CTSM-03
Electrician-38
Electronics Mechanic-24
Electroplater-01
Mechanic (Diesel)-32
Instrument Mechanic-07
MMTM-12
Machinist-12
Painter (G)-09
Pattern Maker-02
Mechanic R&AC-07
Sheet Metal Worker-03
Pipe Fitter-12
Shipwright(Wood)-17
Tailor(G)-03
Welder(G&E)-19
Two years Training
Rigger-12
Forger & Heat Treater-01
Shipwright(Steel)-16
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization Name
|Naval Dockyard Mumbai
|Post Name
|Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|281
|Last date of Online Application
|June 24, 2023
|Application mode
|Online
|Job Type
|Govt Job
|Online Application Link
|https:/apprenticedas.recttindia.in
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 10th passed (in accordance with Apprentice Act 1961) with a minimum of 50% marks in 10th examination along with ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks.
Should have passed the relevant ITI/ trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.
Minimum qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger as Fresher' shall be Std 8 pass only, without lITI and for Forger and Heat Treater trade shall be 10th std. pass only, without ITI.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Candidates should have completed 14 years and below 21 years of age ie. born between "21 Nov 2002 to 21 Nov 2009"
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Minimum Physical Standards
- Height 150 cm
- Weight not less than 45 Kg
- Chest expansion not less than 5 cm
- Eye sight 6/6 to 6/9 (6/9 corrected with glasses), external & internal organs to be normal.
- Check Notification for details in this regard.
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023 PDF
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023:
Candidates will have to log on to https:/apprenticedas.recttindia.in and fill up an online application for these posts. Website for filling online application would be opened from the third day (1000 hrs) of publication of notification in Employment News and will remain open till 21 days after date of publication in Employment News (upto 2350 hrs) i.e. June 24, 2023.