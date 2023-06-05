Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 281 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Naval Dockyard Mumbai has invited online applications for the 281 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023 Notification: Naval Dockyard Mumbai has released recruitment notice for 281 Apprentice posts in the Employment News (03-09 June) 2023. Under the recruitment drive, Naval Dockyard Mumbai is recruiting these Apprentice posts in various trades including Fitter, Mason, Machinist and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 24, 2023,



Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 03, 2023

Closing date of application: June 24, 2023





Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

One Year Training

Fitter-42

Mason (BC)-08

I&CTSM-03

Electrician-38

Electronics Mechanic-24

Electroplater-01

Mechanic (Diesel)-32

Instrument Mechanic-07

MMTM-12

Machinist-12

Painter (G)-09

Pattern Maker-02

Mechanic R&AC-07

Sheet Metal Worker-03

Pipe Fitter-12

Shipwright(Wood)-17

Tailor(G)-03

Welder(G&E)-19

Two years Training

Rigger-12

Forger & Heat Treater-01

Shipwright(Steel)-16



Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Name Naval Dockyard Mumbai Post Name Apprentice Number of Posts 281 Last date of Online Application June 24, 2023 Application mode Online Job Type Govt Job Online Application Link https:/apprenticedas.recttindia.in



Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th passed (in accordance with Apprentice Act 1961) with a minimum of 50% marks in 10th examination along with ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks.

Should have passed the relevant ITI/ trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application.

Minimum qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger as Fresher' shall be Std 8 pass only, without lITI and for Forger and Heat Treater trade shall be 10th std. pass only, without ITI.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should have completed 14 years and below 21 years of age ie. born between "21 Nov 2002 to 21 Nov 2009"

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Minimum Physical Standards

Height 150 cm

Weight not less than 45 Kg

Chest expansion not less than 5 cm

Eye sight 6/6 to 6/9 (6/9 corrected with glasses), external & internal organs to be normal.

Check Notification for details in this regard.



Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023 PDF







Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2023:

Candidates will have to log on to https:/apprenticedas.recttindia.in and fill up an online application for these posts. Website for filling online application would be opened from the third day (1000 hrs) of publication of notification in Employment News and will remain open till 21 days after date of publication in Employment News (upto 2350 hrs) i.e. June 24, 2023.