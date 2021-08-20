Naval Ship Repair Yard Recruitment 2021 for 300+ Tradesman Posts, Details Here

Indian Navy, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Port Blair is hiring 302 Tradesman in the employment newspaper dated 20 August to 27 August 2021.

Naval Ship Repair Yard Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Port Blair has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman in the employment newspaper dated 20 August to 27 August 2021. Ex- Naval Dockyard Apprentice can apply from 50 days from the days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Naval Ship Repair Yard Tradesman Notification



Important Dates

Last Date of application - from 50 days from the days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Naval Ship Repair Yard Vacancy details

Tradesman (Skilled) (Group C Non Gazetted, Industrial) - 302 Posts

Designated Trade

Machinist - 16

Plumber (ITI)/ Pipe Fitter - 8

Painter (General) - 7

Tailor (General) - 6

Welder (Gas & Electric) Welder - 20

Mechanic MTM - 7

Welder (Gas & Electric) Ship Fitter - 3

Sheet metal Worker - 1

Non-Designated Trade

Electronics Mechanic (Radar / Radio Fitter, Elec. Fitter, Computer Fitter) - 33

Electronics Mechanic (Gyro/ Machinery Control Fitter) - 13

Electrician - 29

Instrument Mechanic - 8

Fitter - 37

Mechanic (Diesel) - 42

Ref & AC Mech - 11

Sheet Metal Worker - 18

Carpenter - 33

Mason (Building Constructor) - 7

Electronic Mechanic - 1

Eligibility Criteria Naval Ship Repair Yard Tradesman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized institute or Board with knowledge of English.

Should have completed Apprenticeship Training in the trade. OR

Mechanic or Equivalent with two year’s regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Naval Ship Repair Yard Tradesman Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by Registered Post / Registered Speed Post) to “THE COMMODORE SUPERINTENDENT (FOR Oi/C RECRUITMENT CELL), NAVAL SHIP REPAIR YARD (PBR), POST BOX NO. 705, HADDO, PORT BLAIR – 744102”, SOUTH ANDAMAN”.