NBCC Recruitment 2020 for 100 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @nbccindia.com

NBCC Recruitment 2020: NBCC (India) Limited, a Government of India Navratna, Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, has invited application for recruitment for the post of Engineer (Civil) & Engineer (Electrical) on Contract basis initially for a period of two years. Eligible candidates can apply online on official website on or before 15 December 2020.

As per official notice, “Link for submission of online applications shall be provided shortly on NBCC website under the head “CAREER within Human Resources”. For more details with regard to submission of online applications, Candidates are required to visit the NBCC website regularly”

Notification details

Advertisement No. - 04/2020

Important Date

Last Date of Submission of Application: 15 December 2020

NBCC Delhi Vacancy Details

Engineer (Civil) - 80 Posts (UR-34, 0BC-20, SC-13, ST-6, EWS-7) (including 03 post of PWD)

Engineer (Electrical) - 20 Posts (UR-10, 0BC-05, SC-3, ST-1, EWS-1) (including 01 post of PWD)

Engineer Salary:

Rs. 42,500/- per month (The annual CTC shall be Rs 6.4 lakhs per annum approx.)

Eligibility Conditions for NBCC Delhi Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Full Time BE /B Tech. Degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks. SC, ST & PWD category candidates having a minimum of 55% aggregate marks shall also be eligible to apply.

Experience:

Civil - Minimum 2 Years of experience in the field of PMC/EPC/Real Estate/ Infrastructure. 01 year relaxation in experience will be provided to the candidate who has done M Tech Course. The candidate should have relevant experience in construction related activities i.e. execution/supervision of building construction or other infrastructure works. Candidates having proficiency in use of computer will be preferred.

Electrical - Minimum 2 Years of experience. 01 year relaxation in experience will be provided to the candidate who has done M Tech Course. The Candidate should have relevant experience in planning and execution of wide range of electrical engineering projects. Candidates having proficiency in use of computer will be preferred.

Age Limit:

35 Years

Selection Procedure for NBCC Engineer Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of Personal Interview or by way of Group Discussion & Personal Interview or written test followed by Group Discussion & Personal Interview or by any other appropriate way. Decision of NBCC will be final in this regard.

How to Apply for NBCC Delhi Engineer Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply online on NBCC website i.e. www.nbccindia.com. The link will be open for fifteen (days) from the day of start of online submission of application

Candidates should send Hard copy of duly filled online application form & application fee receipt to General Manager (HRM), NBCC (I) Limited, NBCC Bhawan, 2nd Floor, Corporate Office, Near Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

Application Fee:

Rs.550/- ( No Fee for SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates - NBCC India Ltd.)

NBCC Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF

NBCC Website