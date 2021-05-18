NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for Management Trainee & Jr. Hindi Translator Posts @nbccindia.com

NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NBCC (India) Limited has released a short notification for the posts of Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator on direct recruitment basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NBCC Recruitment from 22 May 2021 on official website - nbccindia.com. The last date of application is 21 June 2021.

NBCC Detailed Notification shall be released soon on the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can check vacancy break up, salary, age limit below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 May 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 21 June 2021

NBCC Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 05 Posts Jr. Hindi Translator - 02 Posts

NBCC Salary:

Management Trainee - Rs. 40,000 to 1,40,000 Jr. Hindi Translator - Rs. 24,640

Eligibility Criteria for NBCC Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates would be able to check educational qualification once the detailed notification is released

NBCC Age Limit:

Management Trainee- 29 Years

Hindi Translator- 27 Years

How to Apply for NBCC Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 22 May to 21 June 2021.