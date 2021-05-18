NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for Management Trainee & Jr. Hindi Translator Posts @nbccindia.com
NBCC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NBCC (India) Limited has released a short notification for the posts of Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator on direct recruitment basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NBCC Recruitment from 22 May 2021 on official website - nbccindia.com. The last date of application is 21 June 2021.
NBCC Detailed Notification shall be released soon on the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can check vacancy break up, salary, age limit below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 22 May 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 June 2021
NBCC Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee - 05 Posts
- Jr. Hindi Translator - 02 Posts
NBCC Salary:
- Management Trainee - Rs. 40,000 to 1,40,000
- Jr. Hindi Translator - Rs. 24,640
Eligibility Criteria for NBCC Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates would be able to check educational qualification once the detailed notification is released
NBCC Age Limit:
Management Trainee- 29 Years
Hindi Translator- 27 Years
How to Apply for NBCC Management Trainee and Jr. Hindi Translator Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 22 May to 21 June 2021.