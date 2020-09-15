NBE Result 2020 Declared for Assistant, Sr Assistant, Steno & Jr Accountant @natboard.edu.in, Skill Test on 18 October

NBE Result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant, Stenographer & Junior Accountant. The candidates who have appeared in NBE Exam 2020, on 31 August, can download the result from the official website of NBE natboard.edu.in.

NBE Result 2020 Download Link is also given below. The candidates can check the category-wise list of qualified candidates in the exam through the link

NBE Result Download:

NBE Senior Assistant Result PDF



NBE Junior Accountant Result PDF



NBE Stenographer Result PDF



NBE Junior Assistant Result PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for NBE Skill Test which is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 at New Details. The complete details of the skill test will be intimated to the candidates shortly.

As per the official notice, “All short listed candidates are advised to make travel arrangements at the earliest so as to reach New Delhi at least a day prior to 18.10.2020. Only SC/ST outstation candidates will be paid to and fro Travelling Allowance of Sleeper Class Railway fare or Bus fare by the shortest route as admissible under rules on production of paper tickets.”

In case of any further queries, candidates may contact us through email vacancy@natboard.edu.in or contact centre on telephone number 011-45593000.

How to Download NBE Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in Click on “NBE Recruitment Test 2020 - Merit List of Shortlisted candidates and date of Skill Test – 18.10.2020” A PDF will open your screen Check the APPLICATION REF NO/ROLL NUMBER of qualified candidates Take a print out of NBE Exam Result PDF for future use

A total of 90 candidates will be recruited for Senior assistant, Junior assistant, Steno and Jr Assistant, against advertisement 21005/RECT/202021005/RECT/2020.