NCERT Class 11 MCQs of Chapter 1 - Political Theory: An Introduction of Political Theory CBSE 2023

Practice these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the Chapter 1 of Political Theory, covering key concepts to ace your upcoming exams!

Class 11 MCQs of Political Science Chapter 1 - Political Theory: An Introduction NCERT, CBSE 2023

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Political Theory: An Introduction." Ranging from the origins of political philosophy to ideologies like liberalism, socialism, and conservatism, these MCQs offer an engaging opportunity to explore key principles, theorists, and governance ideas. Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics.

Chapter 1 - Political Theory: An Introduction

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 1 - Political Theory: An Introduction from the NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book:

1. What does political theory primarily aim to study?

a) Political parties

b) Political practices

c) Political principles and ideas

d) Political leaders

2. Who is often considered the father of modern political theory?

a) Karl Marx

b) Plato

c) Aristotle

d) Machiavelli

3. According to political theory, what is the primary purpose of the state?

a) Economic growth

b) Individual liberty

c) Maintaining law and order

d) Serving the ruling class

4. Which of the following best describes the term "Sovereignty" in political theory?

a) Power to enforce laws

b) Rule by the elite

c) Power to make laws

d) Authority vested in religious leaders

5. The concept of "equality of opportunity" in political theory aims to:

a) Ensure equal outcomes for all individuals

b) Provide equal resources to every citizen

c) Guarantee everyone's right to vote

d) Ensure a level playing field for all citizens

6. According to political theorists, what forms the basis of legitimate political authority?

a) Divine right of kings

b) Military strength

c) Consent of the governed

d) Dynastic lineage

7. Which political theory argues for the abolition of private property and a classless society?

a) Liberalism

b) Socialism

c) Conservatism

d) Fascism

8. According to political theory, what is the purpose of civil disobedience?

a) To incite violence and chaos

b) To overthrow the government

c) To protest against unjust laws peacefully

d) To form a new political party

9. "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." This statement reflects the views of:

a) John Locke

b) Thomas Hobbes

c) Lord Acton

d) Jean-Jacques Rousseau

10. Which political theory advocates for a society without any centralized government or authority?

a) Totalitarianism

b) Authoritarianism

c) Anarchism

d) Oligarchy

ANSWER KEY

1. c) Political principles and ideas

2. d) Machiavelli

3. c) Maintaining law and order

4. c) Power to make laws

5. d) Ensure a level playing field for all citizens

6. c) Consent of the governed

7. b) Socialism

8. c) To protest against unjust laws peacefully

9. c) Lord Acton

10. c) Anarchism