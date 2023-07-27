Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 8 - Secularism, CBSE 2023

Class 11 Political Theory Chapter 8 - Secularism , NCERT 2023 - Check out these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the Chapter 8 of Political Theory, covering key concepts to ace your upcoming exams!

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Secularism". Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics.

Chapter 8 - Secularism

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 8 - Secularism, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book:

1. What is the primary objective of secularism in a democratic society?

a) Promoting the dominance of one religion over others

b) Separation of religious institutions from the state

c) Establishing a theocratic state

d) Encouraging religious conversion

2. Which country is often cited as an example of a secular state?

a) Saudi Arabia

b) India

c) Iran

d) Vatican City

3. In the context of secularism, what does the term 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava' mean?

a) Freedom to practice any religion

b) State sponsorship of a single religion

c) Ban on religious practices

d) Exclusivity of one religion over others

4. The idea of secularism in India is enshrined in which part of the Constitution?

a) Directive Principles of State Policy

b) Preamble

c) Fundamental Duties

d) Part III - Fundamental Rights

5. Which of the following is NOT a feature of Indian secularism?

a) State intervention in religious affairs

b) Equal treatment of all religions

c) Religious freedom for all citizens

d) Promotion of one dominant religion

6. Which of the following is an example of "positive secularism" practiced in India?

a) Government funding of religious schools

b) State control over religious places of worship

c) Imposition of a ban on religious gatherings

d) Providing reservation for minority religious communities

7. How does secularism uphold the principle of equality among citizens in a diverse society?

a) By promoting a single uniform civil code for all citizens

b) By ensuring that the state does not discriminate on religious grounds

c) By establishing a state religion to unify the population

d) By prohibiting religious practices altogether

8. Which Directive Principle of State Policy in the Indian Constitution relates to secularism?

a) Promotion of international peace and security

b) Promotion of education and economic interests of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other weaker sections

c) Uniform civil code for citizens

d) Protection and improvement of the environment and safeguarding of forests and wildlife

9. Which religious event led to the adoption of the term "secular" in the Indian Constitution?

a) Babri Masjid demolition

b) Partition of India in 1947

c) Constituent Assembly Debates

d) Introduction of reservation system

10. In the context of secularism, what is the significance of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution?

a) It grants freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion.

b) It establishes the secular character of the Indian state.

c) It empowers the state to make laws regulating religious practices.

d) It defines the criteria for recognizing a religion in India.

ANSWER KEY