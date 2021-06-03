NCERT Book for Class 6 Hindi Durva (Latest Edition for 2021-2022)

NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book - Durva is provided here for download in PDF format. You will get here the latest edition of the book that is available on the official website of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). All 24 chapters can be accessed through direct links on this page. All the class 6 students should read the latest NCERT Hindi Book to cover the syllabus effectively and prepare well for their exams in the current academic session 2021-2022.

Chapter -wise links for NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book Durva are mentioned below:

Chapter 1 - कलम

Chapter 2 - किताब

Chapter 3 - घर

Chapter 4 - पतंग

Chapter 5 - भालू

Chapter 6 - झरना

Chapter 7 - धनुष

Chapter 8 - रुमाल

Chapter 9 - कक्षा

Chapter 10 - गुब्बारा

Chapter 11 - पर्वत

Chapter 12 - हमारा घर

Chapter 13 - कपडे की दूकान

Chapter 14 - फूल

Chapter 15 - बातचीत

Chapter 16 - शिलॉन्ग से फ़ोन

Chapter 17 - तितली

Chapter 18 - ईश्वरचंद्र विद्यासागर

Chapter 19 - प्रदर्शनी

Chapter 20 - चिट्ठी

Chapter 21 - अंगुलिमाल

Chapter 22 - यात्रा की तैयारी

Chapter 23 - हाथी

Chapter 24 - डॉक्टर

Chapter 25 - जयपुर से पत्र

Chapter 26 - बढे चलो

Chapter 27 - ब्यर्थ की शंका

Chapter 28 - गधा और सियार

About Class 6 Hindi Book 'Durva'

Durva Part-I Hindi Book is prescribed for class 6 students. The first few chapters of this book include pictures for word introduction to students. Simultaneously, students are also made to learn script structure and the right pronunciation of words. This helps to develop listening, speaking and reading skills among students. Chapters are accompanied by written and oral exercises. Thus, this book is perfect for the students to learn the nuances of the Hindi language at the initial levels of their high school studies.

