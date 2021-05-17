NCERT Book for Class 7 Hindi (Durva Part-II) PDF

Get here the NCERT Hindi Durva Book for Class 7 that can be downloaded in a chapter-wise PDF. This is the latest edition of the book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). All the class 7 students must refer to this book to prepare for all their tests and exams to be held in the current academic session 2021-22.

Download all chapters of NCERT Class 7 Hindi Book (Durva Part-II) from the following links:

Chapter 1 - चिड़िया और चुरुंगुन

Chapter 2 - सबसे सुंदर लड़की

Chapter 3 - मैं हूँ रोबोट

Chapter 4 - गुब्बारे पर चीता

Chapter 5 - थोड़ी धरती पाऊँ

Chapter 6 - गारो

Chapter 7 - पुस्तकें जो अमर हैं

Chapter 8 - काबुलीवाला

Chapter 9 - विश्वेश्वरैया

Chapter 10 - हम धरती के लाल

Chapter 11 - पोंगल

Chapter 12 - शहीद झलकारीबाई

Chapter 13 - नृत्यांगना सुधा चंद्रन

Chapter 14 - पानी और धूप

Chapter 15 - गीत

Chapter 16 - मिट्टी की मूर्तियाँ

Chapter 17 - मौत का पहाड़

Chapter 18 - हम होंगे कामयाब एक दिन

The NCERT Class 7 Hindi Book is written with an aim to develop an affinity for Hindi literature among students so that they can understand the nuances of the language. They can also learn the various rules and aspects of Hindi grammar by solving the exercise questions given in the Book.

NCERT books of other major subjects of class 7 can also be downloaded from the links provided below. You will get the latest textbooks that are perfect for study the new course in the current academic session 2021-2022. NCERT Solutions for all the subjects are also provided here that have been prepared by the subject matter experts and are quite helpful for understanding all concepts with ease. Therefore, this combination of NCERT Books and Solutions can help you enhance your preparation level and achieve outstanding marks in your Class 7 Exam 2021-2022. Check the following links to access the NCERT Study Material for Cass 7:

