NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 7 Diversity in Living Organisms (PDF)

NCERT Class 9 Science Chapter 7 Diversity in Living Organisms is available here in the latest edition for the current academic session 2021-2022.

Download the NCERT Class 9 Science Textbook Chapter 7 Diversity in Living Organisms in PDF format from this article. Here, we have provided the latest edition of the chapter that is available on the official website of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Students must read the latest NCERT textbooks only as the contents of the books are reviewed, revised and updated every year. NCERT Solutions for the chapter - Diversity in Living Organisms can also be accessed from this article to get the precise and comprehensive answers for all questions given in the chapter.

About the Class 9 Science Chapter 7 Diversity in Living Organisms

Class 9 Science Chapter 7 is quite important from the exam point of view. It helps us understand the concept of classification and evolution. We get to learn the types of classification among plants and animals.

Major topics from the chapter are:

→ Need and Basis of Classification of Organisms

→ Classification and Evaluation

→ Whittaker's Five Kingdom Classification

• Monera

• Protista

• Fungi

• Plantae

• Animalia

→ Further Classification of Plantae and Animalia Kingdoms

Download the Chapter from the following link to read the details of all the above topics:

Some important points to revise from the summary of the chapter are:

• The major characteristics considered for classifying all organisms into five major kingdoms are:

(a) whether they are made of prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells

(b) whether the cells are living singly or organised into multi-cellular and thus complex organisms

(c) whether the cells have a cell-wall and whether they prepare their own food.

• All living organisms are divided on the above bases into five kingdoms, namely Monera, Protista, Fungi, Plantae and Animalia.

• The classification of life forms is related to their evolution.

• Plants are divided into five groups: Thallophytes, Bryophytes, Pteridophytes, Gymnosperms and Angiosperms.

• Animals are divided into ten groups: Porifera, Coelenterata, Platyhelminthes, Nematoda, Annelida, Arthropoda, Mollusca, Echinodermata, Protochordata and Vertebrata.

• The binomial nomenclature is made up of two words – a generic name and a specific name.

Also, check the appropriate and best NCERT Solutions for the chapter from the following link:

Check below the NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions for all major subjects of Class 9:

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (Latest Editions for 2021-22)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 All Subjects (Updated for 2021-22)

Important* CBSE Class 9 Science Best & Complete Study Material for Class 9 Science for 2021-2022