NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths: Activities & Projects

Download PDF of Class 12 Maths Lab Manual free. It is published by the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT). CBSE Class 12 students having Maths as one of their subjects must be aware that there will be internal assessments of 20 marks and a paper of 80 marks will be conducted in the month of March 2021.

Out of 20 marks (internal assessment), 10 marks will be given on the basis of Mathematics Activities and rest 10 marks will be given on the basis of periodic test. More detail is given below.

Internal Assessment 20 Marks Periodic Tests (Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted) 10 Marks Mathematics Activities 10 Marks

Conduct of Periodic Tests:

- Periodic Test is a Pen and Paper assessment which is to be conducted by the respective

subject teacher.

- The format of periodic test must have questions items with a balance mix,

such as, very short answer (VSA), short answer (SA) and long answer (LA) to effectively

assess the knowledge, understanding, application, skills, analysis, evaluation and

synthesis.

- Depending on the nature of subject, the subject teacher will have the liberty of

incorporating any other types of questions too.

Mode: The periodic test is to be taken in the form of pen-paper test.

Schedule: In the entire Academic Year, three Periodic Tests in each subject may be

conducted as follows:

Test Pre Mid-term (PT-I) Mid-Term (PT-II) Post Mid-Term (PT-III) Tentative Month July-August November December-January

This is only a suggestive schedule and schools may conduct periodic tests as pertheir

convenience. The winter bound schools would develop their own schedule with similar time

gaps between two consecutive tests.

Assessment of Activity Work:

Throughout the year any 10 activities shall be performed by the student from the

activities given in the NCERT Laboratory Manual.

A Year end test on the activity may be conducted

The weightage are as under:

- The activities performed by the student throughout the year and record keeping: 5 marks

- Assessment of the activity performed during the year end test: 3 marks

- Viva-voce : 2 marks

Students are advised to take internal assessment very seriously as it will help to improve their overall performance in the final CBSE Result.

Links to download NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths

⇒NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths: Download PDF - Activities(1 - 10)

⇒NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths: Download PDF - Activities(11 - 20)

⇒NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths: Download PDF - Activities(21 - 27)

⇒NCERT Laboratory Manual for CBSE Class 12 Maths: Download PDF - Projects