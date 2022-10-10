NCERT Recruitment 2022 For 292 Faculty Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

NCERT has invited online application for the 292 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check NCERT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a notification for recruitment to the 292 posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 28 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2022 candidates should have specific educational qualification including Master‘s Degree in Library Science, Master‘s degree with 55%/Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. 172/2022

Important Dates NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 October 2022

Vacancy Details NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Professor-40assistant

Associate Professor-97

Assistant Professor-155

Eligibility Criteria NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor: A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of eligibility/age limit/experience and others for the various posts under NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022.

Pay Scales NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Professor/Librarian: Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Associate Professor: Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)

Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian: Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/-(Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)



Click Here For NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022 PDF



How to Apply NCERT Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 October 2022 only through the official website www.ncert.nic.in following the instructions given in the notification.fac