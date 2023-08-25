NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Tiger King: Here, we have brought to you complete and detailed NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter, The Tiger King. Students can also use the PDF download link attached below to save the solutions for future reference.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Tiger King: This article presents NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 2, The Tiger King. These NCERT Solutions are based on the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 and thus are a must-read for students appearing for CBSE Board Examinations in 2024. Subject experts at Jagran have prepared these questions and answers for the current academic session 2023-2024.

Following the solutions, students can find a PDF download link for students to save the NCERT Solutions for future use. Also, some important resources have been attached below in the form of links for reference. It is advised that before students start their preparation for boards, they should have a detailed look at the resources attached here. These resources include an updated 2024 syllabus, an updated sample paper for 2024, updated guidelines, an updated exam pattern, and an updated marking scheme.

NCERT Solutions is a great supporter of the preparation of the CBSE Board Exams. Since we all are aware of the fact that the CBSE board exam is based on NCERT Solutions, it becomes an important part of your academics, something you just can’t afford to miss out on. So, make sure you go through the questions and answers presented below before you sit for your annual examination. This will further enhance your preparation, build concepts, and ensure that you score high marks on the boards.

Related:

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Prose)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Poetry)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Vistas

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Tiger King are:

Read and Find 0ut

1. Who is the Tiger King? Why does he get that name?

Answer. The tiger king was the maharaja of Pratibandapuram, Jilani Jung Jung Bahadur. He got this name since his birth, the astrologer of the state had said that his death would occur because of a tiger. The king took it to heart and started killing all the tigers in the Pratibandapuram forests. Thus, he came to be known as the Tiger King.

2. What did the royal infant grow up to be?

Answer. The royal infant grew up to be the king of Pratibandapuram. He went on a tiger-killing spree to prove that the prediction of the renowned astrologer was wrong. With time, he grew up to be arrogant, moody, careless, irresponsible, and selfish.

3. What will the Maharaja do to find the required number of tigers to kill?

Answer. The Maharaja asked his people to look for a state with a high tiger population and then look for a girl from the royal family whom he could marry. His dewan followed his orders and searched for the princess from a state with a high tiger population.

4. How will the Maharaja prepare himself for the hundredth tiger which was supposed to decide his fate?

Answer. Maharaja was very anxious and careful with the hundredth tiger that was supposed to be the reason for his death. When he encountered the tiger, he shot it and was overjoyed.

5. What will now happen to the astrologer? Do you think the prophecy was indisputably disproved?

Answer. The astrologer dies of old age. No, I think the prophecy was indisputably not disapproved since the Tiger King ultimately died from the 100th tiger, though not a real one and a small wooden toy.

Reading with Insight

1. The story is a satire on the conceit of those in power. How does the author employ the literary device of dramatic irony in the story?

Answer. The author employs the literary device of dramatic irony in the story by describing the smallest of actions and phrases to showcase the character of the king. Be it Tiger King’s focus on his life and dedication to killing all 100 tigers without showing even a slight interference with the state’s functioning. Tiger King decides to spend three lakh rupees on gifts that were sent to the officer’s wife just to prevent the officer from hunting tigers. On multiple occasions, Tiger King increased the taxes and punished those who didn’t pay it. He was very proudy, this is proved by his phrases like ‘let the tigers beware’ and ‘tiny little wooden tiger’. All these incidents have been described by the author to showcase the conceit of those in power.

2. What is the author’s indirect comment on subjecting innocent animals to the willfulness of human beings?

Answer. The author beautifully expresses the foolishness of the king in killing tigers. He puts it in a certain way to showcase how hunting is just mere fancies for human beings, who hunt or kill tigers for fun, enjoyment, and here in this case so-called self defense. The entire story is a slap on the human race for hunting animals only for their enjoyment, with no logical reason behind it.

3. How would you describe the behaviour of the Maharaja’s minions towards him? Do you find them truly sincere towards him or are they driven by fear when they obey him? Do we find a similarity in today’s political order?

Answer. The Maharaja’s minions obey them only because of fear. Yes, the similarity can be observed in today’s political world as well. But, I believe this is something that will happen forever. Every individual working under powerful authorities is influenced by their power and position, and ends up doing whatever they are asked to do. Obviously, fear is the driving force. But, this is not something that is limited to the law and order of today’s day and age. It is going to continue forever.

4. Can you relate instances of game-hunting among the rich and the powerful in the present times that illustrate the callousness of human beings towards wildlife?

Answer. Worldwide, people hunt wildlife for their fun. Yes, rich ones are more inclined towards doing it, since it is considered as a hobby. Hunting started ages back with the motive of survival. As we grew and development took place, people depended on various sources of survival. However, the game of hunting remains unchanged. Rich use it as a power, as a right to hunt, because they are the rich ones and possess the authority to do so. (Examples can be referred to by students and written down on the basis of their perspectives.)

To download NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Tiger King, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024