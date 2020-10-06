NCERT Solutions for Class 4 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 2

Students of Class 4 can find NCERT Solutions for both chapters of Unit 2 of the English subject in this article. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 4th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 4th annual exams. Unit 2 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below :

Chapter 1: Noses

Ques: Why does the poet feel that the nose is a funny thing?

Answer: The poet feels that the nose is a funny thing because it is stuck on the face like a handle and it has two little holes

Ques: Why is a nose important for you?

Answer: Nose is important for us because the two little holes in it help us in breathing.

Ques: Does the child in the poem like her nose? Why do you think so?

Answer: The child in the poem definitely likes her nose. She takes it as the funniest thing which sticks out on her face like a handle.

Ques: What does features mean? Look up the dictionary. What are the different kinds of features of people we come across in the world? Discuss.

Answer: ‘Features’ means – distinctive parts of the face or appearance.

The different kinds of features of people are

People with big, bright eyes

People with long, short or flat-nose

People with rosy cheeks

People with round and broad faces

Chapter 2: The Little Fir Tree

Ques: Tick the Correct answer:

1 The Pretty little fir tree was happy with gold leaves but….

a. A goat came along and ate them

b. All the leaves got wet in rain

c. A man stole them

The Fir tree was sad…

a. Because it had yellow leaves

b. Because it had needle-like leaves

c. Because it was very short

The fir tree was not happy with the gold leaves…

a. Because the goats came and eat them

b. A man stole them

c. The gold leaves broke

Answer: 1. c

b b

