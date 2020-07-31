NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 1

In this article, we have provided Class 5th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 from the English Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 5th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams. Unit 1 of Marigold Textbook comprises of three chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Icecream Man (Poem)

Summary: The poet here describes children’s love for ice-cream in summers. The Ice-cream Man visits their streets on hot summer days with a round umbrella over his cart. He brings ice-cream in different flavours. He fills the cones with creamy and cold ice-cream. He also sells fizzy, colourful cold drinks. His cart is just like a flower bed and children gather around it like honeybees.

Chapter 2: Wonderful Waste (Story)

Summary: Once the Maharaja of Travancore arranged for a feast in his palace. In the afternoon, he went into the kitchen to make a survey of the preparation for the feast. There he found a lot of vegetable scraps in the basket. The king told the cook not to throw them but use them wisely.

The cook was puzzled. He thought again and again but could not come to any conclusion. Suddenly a beautiful idea flashed across his mind. He took all the vegetable scraps, washed them, and cleaned them well. Then he cut them in long strips. He put them in a pot and placed it on the fire to cook. Then he added the paste of grounded coconut, green chilies and garlic and some salt to the cooking vegetables. Now he whipped some curd and added it to the curry. He also poured a few spoonfuls of coconut oil and decorated the dish with curry leaves. The new dish was now ready. Everyone liked it very much. The cook named it avial which later became a very popular dish in Kerala.

Chapter 3: Bamboo Curry (Story)

Summary: One day a Santhal bridegroom visited his mother-in-law. The mother-in-law cooked a special curry for him. On being asked by the bridegroom she told him that the curry was made from bamboo.

The bridegroom remembered that there was no bamboo in his village. So he removed the bamboo door and took it to his home. He asked his wife to make curry with that bamboo door. He even chopped bamboo to help his wife. His wife boiled the bamboo pieces for a long time but they were too hard to eat. In the evening the in-laws visited the young couple. They laughed at their foolishness and told them that the curry was made from bamboo shoots and not from a bamboo door.

Chapter 1: Icecream Man

Ques: In which season is ice-cream popular?

Answer: Ice-cream is popular in summer season.

Ques: Who feels joyful on seeing the Ice-cream Man?

Answer: Children feel joyful on seeing the Ice-cream Man.

Ques: Name the different flavours of ice-cream the Ice-cream Man has in his cart.

Answer: Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

Ques: What are the two things that the Ice-cream Man is selling?

Answer: The Ice-cream Man is selling ice-cream and cold drinks.

Ques: What is the ice-cream cart compared to in the poem?

Answer: The ice-cream cart is compared to a flower-bed.

Chapter 2: Wonderful Waste

Ques: What were the preparations in the palace for?

Answer: There were the preparations for a grand feast in the palace.

Ques: Why did the Maharaja go into the kitchen in the afternoon?

Answer: The Maharaja went into the kitchen in the afternoon to make a survey of the dishes being prepared for the dinner.

Ques: What had the cook planned to do with the vegetable scraps?

Answer: The cook had planned to throw away the vegetable scraps.

Ques: Ingredients are the things that are used to make a dish.

Circle the ingredients of in the box below

Answer:

Ques: State whether the following are True or False.

(i) The king had ordered a dinner in the palace.

(ii) No one had heard of or toasted avial before.

(iii) The cook had planned to make another dish using the vegetable scraps.

Answer:

(i) True

(ii) True

(iii) False

Chapter 3: Bamboo Curry

Ques: Complete the sentences meaningfully.

(i) The bridegroom left with the door of his in-laws’ house because it was made of _______ and there was no bamboo in his _______.

(ii) The bridegroom was unable to have bamboo curry in the end because

Answer: (i) bamboo, village

(ii) it was too hard to be eaten.

Ques: Fill in the blanks with words from the story.

(i) The bridegroom went to visit his ______.

(ii) The mother-in-law pointed _______ the bamboo door.

(iii) He stayed the night ____________ his in-laws.

(iv) He carried the __________ back with him.

(v) The curry was made __________ bamboo shoots.

Answer: (i) mother-in-law

(ii) at, the

(iii) with

(iv) bamboo door

(v) from

