In this article, we have provided Class 5 NCERT Solutions for Unit 2 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 5th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 5th exams. Unit 2 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Teamwork (Poetry)

Summary: Teamwork is very important. We can bring our dreams to come true by working together. And together we can share our joys of achieving something. It is fun to put the ball through the ring. But we cannot shoot it if there is no one to pass it on. Similarly, relay race cannot go on if nobody passes the baton. When we work together we become strong and then it is easy to achieve the common goal.

Chapter 2: Flying Together (Story)

Summary: A flock of wild geese lived in the leafy branches of a tall tree. One of the geese was a wise old bird. He became worried to see the small creeper that was growing at the foot of the tree. He told the other birds to destroy it otherwise it might cause problems for them. But the birds did not pay attention to his advice.

The creeper grew strong and thick in a due course. It began winding up the tree. One day, a hunter came and climbed up the tree with the help of the creeper. He got to the top and spread his net there to trap the geese. The geese were easily trapped. They began to cry to become free. The wise old bird came to their help. On his advice, all the geese pretended to be dead. In the morning, the hunter came to the tree and climbed up. He saw all the geese lying still in the net. He took them to be dead and threw them out of the net one by one. When the last goose was thrown away, they all got up, flapped their wings and flew away.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 2 | Chapter 1

Ques: Complete the following sentences.

If nobody passes the ball in a basketball game, then you can’t ………………..

In a relay race, if no one passes the baton, then …………..

Answer: 1. shoot

relay race cannot go on.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 2 | Chapter 2

Ques: Where did the geese live?

Answer: The geese lived in the leafy branches of a tall tree.

Ques: Why did the old bird advise the other birds to destroy the creeper?

Answer: The old bird advised the other birds to destroy the creeper because it could help a hunter to climb up the tree and kill all of them.

Ques: Why did the geese cry, “Help Help”?

Answer: The geese cried for help because they were trapped in the hunter’s net.

Ques: Describe one incident when you got into trouble because you did not do your work on time.

Answer: Do it Yourself

Ques: State whether the following statements are True or False.

The tree was the house of a flock of parrots. The wise old bird wanted the creeper to be destroyed. The hunter climbed the tree with the help of a ladder. When caught in the net the foolish birds began to weep. The wise old bird helped them to escape.

Answer: 1. False

True False True True

