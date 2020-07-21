Check NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4 of the English subject Honeysuckle Textbook. Class 6th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 6th board exams. These NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert and will help students in inclusive learning.

Summary of the Poem

Beauty

Beauty gives pleasure to all our senses. It can be noticed in the sunlight, the trees, the birds, the fields, and the dancing groups. The people dance joyfully for their harvest.

Beauty can also be heard in the night when the wind makes a whistling sound the rain falls or some singer sings merrily.

True beauty, however, shows itself in our noble actions and good ideas. That beauty is repeated in one’s dreams and deeds, and even when one rests.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 4: Beauty

Ques: The poet says, “Beauty is heard in…”

Can you hear beauty? Add a sound that you think is beautiful to the sounds the poet thinks are beautiful.

The poet, Shelley, said:

Heard melodies are sweet,

But those unheard are sweeter.

What do you think this means? Have you ever ‘heard’ a song in your head, long after the song was sung or played?

Answer: A sound that is beautiful is the singing of a bird.

In the given lines, Shelley says that when we hear melodies, we enjoy them. However, later when we think about those melodies and remember the lyrics and the music, they seem sweeter. This is because they evolve emotions in us as we hear the music in our heads and we appreciate its real beauty even more than we do when we are actually listening to those songs. That is why Shelley feels that when we hear melodies, they are sweet. However, when later we remember them and listen to them in our heads, they appear sweeter even though they are unheard.

Ques: Read the first and second stanzas of the poem again. Note the following phrases.

Corn growing, people working or dancing, wind sighing, rain falling, a singer chanting

These could be written as

Corn that is growing

People who are working or dancing

Can you rewrite the other phrases like this? Why do you think the poet uses the shorter phrases?

Answer: Wind sighing: Wind that is sighing

Rain falling: Rain that is falling

A singer chanting: A singer who is chanting

The poet uses shorter phrases because it is a poem and therefore, its rhyme has to be maintained. Also, it enhances the ‘beauty’ of the poem.

