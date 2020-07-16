NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 10: The Banyan Tree

In this article, we have provided Class 6th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 10 from the English Honeysuckle Textbook. Students can use these solutions as the best source to revise the subject before the exams. These NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English can prove to be the best source for the students to self-assess their performance. These solutions are prepared by experts and cover all the questions from NCERT books. These solutions are designed as per the latest NCERT syllabus, laying emphasis on the important topics.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 10

Ques: A. Complete the following sentences.

The old banyan tree “did not belong” to grandfather, but only to the boy, because ________________ The small gray squirrel became friendly when ___________ When the boy started to bring him pieces of cake and biscuit, the squirrel _____________ In the spring, the banyan tree_______________, and ________________ would come there. The banyan tree served the boy as a _____________________________ The young boy spent his afternoons in the tree

Answer: 1. The old banyan tree “did not belong” to grandfather, but only to the boy, because the grandfather at sixty-five could no longer climb it.

The small grey squirrel became friendly when he found that the boy did not arm himself with catapult or air-gun. When the boy started to bring him pieces of cake and biscuit, the squirrel grew quite bold and was soon taking morsels from the author’s hand. In the spring, the banyan tree was full of small red figs, and birds of all kind would come there. The banyan tree served the boy as a library. The young boy spent his afternoons in the tree when it was not too hot.

Ques: 1. “It was to be a battle of champions.” (8)

(i) What qualities did the two champions have? Pick out words and phrases from the paragraph above this line in the text and write them down.

(ii) What did the cobra and the mongoose do, to show their readiness for the fight?

Who were the other two spectators? What did they do? (Did they watch, or did they join in the fight?) (10) Read the descriptions below of what the snake did and what the mongoose did. Arrange their actions in the proper order. (11, 16)

i) Ceased to struggle Grabbed the snake by the snout

(ii) Tried to mesmerise the mongoose Dragged the snake into the bushes

(iii) Coiled itself around the mongoose Darted away and bit the cobra on the back

(iv) Struck the crow Pretended to attack the cobra on one side

(v) Struck again and missed Refused to look into the snake’s eyes

(v) Struck on the side that the mongoose pretended to attack Sprang aside, jumped in and bit

(i) What happened to the crow in the end? (16)

(ii) What did the myna do finally? (17)

Answer: Mongoose - superb fighter, clever, aggressive

Cobra: skillful, experienced, swift

(ii) To show its readiness for the fight, the cobra hissed defiance, its forked tongue darting in and out. It raised three of its six feet off the ground and spread its broad, spectacled hood. The bushing of its tail and the standing up of the long hair on its spine showed that the mongoose was also ready for the fight.

The other two spectators were a crow and a myna. They settled on a cactus to watch the outcome. But they did not just watch. They tried to join the fight by hurling themselves at the cobra.

3.

Snake Mongoose (ii) Tried to mesmerise the mongoose (vi) Struck on the side that the mongoose pretended to attack (v) Struck again and missed (iv) Struck the crow (iii) Coiled itself around the mongoose (i) Ceased to struggle Refused to look into the snake’s eyes Pretended to attack the cobra on one side Sprang aside jumped in and bit Darted away and bit the cobra on the back Grabbed the snake by the snout Dragged the snake into the bushes

(i) In the end, the crow was flung nearly twenty feet across the garden by a blow from the cobra’s snout. The crow fluttered about for a while and then lay still.

(ii) Finally, the myna dropped cautiously to the ground, hopped about, peered into the bushes from a safe distance, and then, with a shrill cry of congratulation, flew away.

Ques: 1. The word ‘round’ usually means a kind of shape. What is its meaning in the story?

Find five words in the following paragraph, which are generally associated with trees. But here, they have been used differently. Underline the words.

Hari leaves for work at nine every morning. He works in the local branch of the firm of which his uncle is the owner. Hari’s success is really the fruit of his own labour. He is happy, but he has a small problem. The root cause of his problem is a stray dog near his office. The dog welcomes Hari with a loud bark every day.

Answer: 1. In the story the word ‘round’ means the different stages of the fight between the cobra and the mongoose.

Leaves, branch, fruit, root and bark

Ques: The words in the box are all words that describe movement. Use them to fill in the blanks in the sentences below.

Dived gliding Sprang

Darting whipped…back delving

When he began to trust me, the squirrel began _________ into my pockets for morsels of cake. I saw a cobra ___________ out of a clump of cactus. The snake hissed, his forked tongue ____________ in and out. When the cobra tried to bite it, the mongoose _____________ aside. The snake _______________ his head ________________ to strike at the crow. The birds _______________ at the snake.

Answer: 1. When he began to trust me, the squirrel began delving into my pockets for morsels of cake.

I saw a cobra gliding out of a clump of trees. The snake hissed, his forked tongue darting in and out. When the cobra tried to bite it, the mongoose sprang aside. The snake whipped his head back to strike at the crow. The birds dived at the snake.

Ques: Find words in the story, which show things striking violently against each other.

The cobra struck the crow, his snout th _ _ _ing against its body. (15) The crow and the myna c _ ll _ _ _ _ in mid-air. (13) The birds dived at the snake, but b _ _ _ _ d into each other instead. (14)

Answer: 1. The cobra struck the crow, his snout thudding against its body. (15)

The crow and the myna collided in mid-air. (13) The birds dived at the snake but bumped into each other instead. (14)

