NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 3: Taro’s Reward

Ques: Why did Taro run in the direction of the stream? (5)

Answer: Taro ran in the direction of the stream because he was thirsty. Secondly, he had never before heard the sound of falling water in that area:

Ques: How did Taro’s father show his happiness after drinking sake? (7)

Answer: Sake gave warmth as well as energy to the old man. Taro’s father stopped shivering and started dancing. In this way, he showed his happiness.

Ques: Why did the waterfall give Taro sake and other water? (12)

Answer: The waterfall obliged Taro and changed water into sake. The reason was that he was a thoughtful son. He served his old parents sincerely. Sake was the reward for his goodness. Other people were just greedy. So they got only plain water.

Ques: Why did the villagers want to drown Taro? (10, 11)

Answer: The villagers went to the waterfall to collect sake. But they got only plain cold water. They thought that Taro had tricked them. So they looked for Taro to punish him.

Ques: Why did the Emperor reward Taro? (13)

Answer: The Emperor of Japan rewarded Taro for being good and kind towards his parents. This was the Emperor’s way to encourage all children to respect, obey, and serve their parents.

Ques: Mark the right item.

Taro earned very little money because

(i)he didn’t work hard enough.

(ii)the villagers didn’t need wood.

(iii)the price of wood was very low.

2.Taro decided to earn extra money

(i)to live a more comfortable life.

(ii)to buy his old father some sake.

(iii)to repair the cracks in the hut.

The neighbour left Taro’s hut in a hurry because

(i)she was delighted with the drink.

(ii)she was astonished to hear

Taro’s story.

(iii)she wanted to tell the whole village about the waterfall.

Answer: 1. (iii), 2. (ii), 3. (iii)

Ques: Strike off the words in the box below that are not suitable.

Taro wanted to give his old parents everything they needed. This shows that he was ….

thoughtful hardworking loving honest considerate trustworthy efficient kind

Answer: honest, trustworthy, efficient

Ques: 1.‘This made Taro sadder than ever.”

This’ refers to

(i)a strong wind that began to blow.

(ii)Taro’s father’s old age.

(iii)Taro’s inability to buy expensive sake for his father.

(Mark the right item.)

‘This, said the emperor was to encourage all children to honour and obey their parents.”

This’ refers to

(i) the most beautiful fountain in the city.

(ii)rewarding Taro with gold and giving the fountain his name.

(iii)sending for Taro to hear his story. .

(Mark the right item.)

Answer: 1.(iii) 2. (ii)

