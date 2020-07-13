NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 6: Who I am

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 6

Ques: Peter’s favourite day of the week is Sunday because_______

Answer: ……. on this day the whole family goes to see a film.

Ques: Nasir wants to learn___________________

Answer: … Fr.e art of collecting cotton seeds.

Ques: Dolma believes that she can make a good Prime Minister because____

Answer: ……. she hopes to make things better for everyone, to have great scientists and doctors, good hospitals and roads and schools.

Ques: Write True or False against each of the following statements.

1.Peter is an only child. _________________________ .

2.When Serbjit gets angry he shouts at people. _____________________________

3.Nasir lives in the city. _________________________

4.Radha’s mother enjoys doing things with her. ____________________________

Answer: 1. False;

False; False; True.

Ques: Fill in the blanks to name the different kinds of intelligence. One has been done for you.

When I enjoy listening to people and solving their problems I use my interpersonal intelligence.

(i) When I enjoy dancing or physical activity, I use my ______________ intelligence.

(ii) When I enjoy looking at maps and examining pictures, I use my ___________ intelligence.

(iii) When I enjoy working with numbers and solving maths problems, I use my ___________ intelligence.

(iv) When I enjoy telling a story or arguing, I use my ____________ intelligence.

Answer: (i) When I enjoy dancing or physical activity, I use my bodily intelligence.

(ii) When I enjoy looking at maps and examining pictures, I use my visual intelligence.

(iii) When I enjoy working with numbers and solving maths problems, I use my mathematical intelligence.

(iv) When I enjoy telling a story or arguing, I use my verbal intelligence.

