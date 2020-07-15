NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 8: A Game of Chance

Check Class 6 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 from the English Honeysuckle Textbook. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 6th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams. These NCERT Solutions For Class 6 English is also the best source for the students to self-assess their performance.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 8

Ques: A. Complete the following sentences from memory choosing a phrase from those given in brackets.

1.___________ was held at the time of the Eid festival.

(A big show, A big fair, A big competition)

2.Tradesmen came to the village with all kinds of goods_____________________ .

(to display, to buy, to sell)

3.Uncle told me________________ while he was away.

(not to buy anything, not to go anywhere, not to talk to anyone

4.The owner of the Lucky Shop wanted everybody present_________________ .

(to play the game, to win a prize, to try their luck)

5.The first time I took a chance I got___________________ .

(a bottle of ink, two pencils, a trifie)

6.Uncle told me that the shopkeeper had made_____________________ .

(a fool of me, a good profit, friends with many people)

Answer: 1.A big fair 2. to sell 3. not to buy

4.to try their luck 5.two pencils 6. a fool of me

Ques: Why do you think Rasheed’s uncle asked him not to buy anything in his absence? (3)

Answer: Uncle warned Rasheed not to buy anything in his absence because the shop­keepers could cheat him and take away his money.

Ques: Why was the shop called ‘Lucky Shop’? (4)

Answer: The shop was named Lucky Shop so as to tempt the people to try their luck and win prizes.

Ques: An old man won a clock and sold it back to the shopkeeper. How much money did he make? (5)

Answer: The old man made 15 rupees by selling the clock back to the shopkeeper.

Ques: How many prizes did the boy win? What were they? (6)

Answer: The boy won four prizes-a combs, a fountain pen, a wristwatch, and a table lamp.

Ques: Why was Rasheed upset? (7, 8, 9)

Answer: Rasheed was upset because he thought he was unlucky at the game of chance.

Ques: In what way did the shopkeeper make a fool of Rasheed? (11)

Answer: The shopkeeper gave Rasheed things of small value. He encouraged the boy to try his luck again and again. Innocent Rasheed lost all his money.

Ques: The words given against the sentences below can be used both as nouns and verbs. Use them appropriately to fill in the blanks.

(i) The two teams have _________________ three matches already. (play)

(ii) The last day’s ______________________ was excellent.

(i) She has a lovely ________________________. (face)

(ii) India ___________________ a number of problems these days.

(i) He made his _________________________ in essay-writing. (mark)

(ii) Articles __________________________‘sold’ are reserved.

(i) The police are _______________________ the area to catch the burglars. (comb)

(ii) An ordinary plastic ______________________________ costs five rupees.

(i) He gave a ______________________ in answer to my question. (smile)

(ii) We also _______________________ to see him smile.

(i) He said he _________________________ to be invited to the party. (hope)

(ii) We gave up _______________________ of his joining the party.

(i) The boys put up a good athletic____________________________ . (show)

(ii) The soldiers ________________________ great courage in saving people from floods.

(i) You deserve a ________________________ on the back for your good performance. (pat)

(ii) The teacher _________________________ the child on the cheek to encourage her.

Answer: 1. (i) The two teams have played three matches already.

(ii) The last day’s ­play was excellent.

(i) She has a lovely face.

(ii) India faces/is facing a number of problems these days

(i) He made his mark in essay writing.

(ii) Articles marked ‘sold’ are reserved.

(i) The police are combing the area to catch the burglars.

(ii) An ordinary plastic comb costs five rupees.

(i) He gave a smile in answer to my question.

(ii) We also smiled to see him smile.

(i) He said he hoped to be invited to the party.

(ii) We gave up hope of his joining the party.

(i) The boys put up a good athletic show.

(ii) The soldiers showed great courage in saving the people from the floods

(i) You deserve a pat on the back for your good performance.

(ii) The teacher patted the child on the cheek to encourage her

Ques: Notice the use of ‘there’ in the following sentences.

There was a big crowd at the fair.

There were many things I’d have liked to buy.

Now rewrite the following sentences using ‘there’ in the beginning. Look at the following examples.

I can do nothing to help you.

There is nothing I can do to help you.

A man at the door is asking to see you.

There is a man at the door asking to see you.

This park has beautiful roses. Your story has no fun in it. We have no secrets between us. My village has two primary schools. This problem can be solved in two ways.

Answer: 1. There are beautiful roses in the park.

There is no fun in your story. There are no secrets between us. There are two primary schools in my village. There are two ways to solve this problem.

Ques: Fill in the blanks in the paragraph below with words from the box.

Huge big foolish interesting tiny unlucky last

There was a _________________ Eid fair in our village. We could buy anything from a

__________________ toy to a _________________ camel. I went to the fair on its

__________________ day with Uncle and Bhaiya. We went to the Lucky Shop.

It was very__________________. I tried my luck but did not win any prize. Later,

Uncle told me that I was more __________________ than __________________.

Answer: There was a big Eid fair in our village. We could buy anything from a tiny toy to a huge camel. I went to the fair on its last day with Uncle and Bhaiya. We went to a lucky shop. It was very interesting. I tried my luck but did not win any prize. Later uncle told me that I was more foolish than unlucky.

