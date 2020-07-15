NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 9: Desert Animal

In this article, students of Class 6th can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 9 from the English Honeysuckle Textbook. Students can use these solutions as the best source to revise the subject before the exams. These NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English can prove to be the best source for the students to self-assess their performance. These solutions are prepared by experts and cover all the questions from NCERT books. These solutions are designed as per the latest NCERT syllabus, laying emphasis on the important topics.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- Chapter 9

Ques: 1. Talk to your partner and say whether the following statements are true or false.

(i) No animal can survive without water.

(ii)Deserts are endless sand dunes.

(iii)Most snakes are harmless.

(iv)Snakes cannot hear, but they can feel vibrations through the ground.

(v) Camels store water in their humps

Answer: (i)True (ii) False

(iii) True (iv) True

(v) False.

Ques: Answer the following questions.

(i) How do desert animals survive without water? (1)

(ii)How do mongooses kill snakes? (6)

(iii)How does the hump of the camels help them to survive when there is no water? (9)

Answer: (i) The desert animals find ways to survive for many days without water. Gerbils keep themselves cool in underground holes. The beetles catch drops of mois­ture on their legs. The camels get moisture from desert plants.

(ii)Mongooses have very swift reactions. They get away fast when the snake tries to strike. They trouble the snake until it is tired. Then they attack and kill the snake. They themselves don’t get any injury.

(iii)The hump of the camel is meant for storing fat and not water. That fat meets the camel’s need for water and nourishment.

Ques: B. Read the words/phrases in the box. With your partner find their meanings in the dictionary.

harsh conditions harmless survive intruder threatened predators prey continually

Fill in the blanks in the following passage with the above words/phrases.

All animals in forests and deserts struggle to________________________________ in______ .

Though most of the animals are _______________________ , some are dangerous when

________________ . If an___________________ is noticed, they attack or bite to save

themselves. They struggle _____________________ for food and water. Some animals

are called___________________ because they_____________________ on other animals.

Answer: All animals in forests and deserts struggle to survive in harsh conditions. Though most of the animals are harmless; some are dangerous when threatened. If an intruder is noticed, they attack or bite to save themselves. They struggle continu­ally for food and water. Some animals are called predators because they prey on other animals.

Ques: Look at these sentences.

Deserts are the driest places on earth.

Gerbils spend the hottest part of the day in cool underground burrows.

Now form pairs. Ask questions using a suitable form of the word in brackets. Try to answer the questions too

Do you know

1.Which animal is the_________________ (tall)?

2.Which animal runs the_________________ (fast)?

3.Which place on earth is the_______________ (hot) or the_______________ (cold)?

4.Which animal is the_________________ (large)?

5.Which is the________________ (tall) mountain in the world?

6.Which is the________________ (rainy) place on earth?

7.Which is the________________ (old) living animal?

Answer: 1. The giraffe is the tallest animal.

Leopard runs the fastest. Aziza Libya is the hottest and the Verkhoyansk (Russia is the coldest). The blue whale is the largest animal. Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world. Mawsynram (Meghalaya) is the rainiest place on earth. The giant tortoise is the oldest living animal.

Ques: A. Look at these sentences.

Most snakes are quite harmless, but a few are poisonous.

Most snakes lay eggs, but the rattlesnake gives birth to its young.

Now write five sentences like these using ‘most’ and the clues below.

(90% of) people are honest (10%) are dishonest.

_______________________

(Lots of) fruit have plenty of sugar, (some) citrus fruit are low in sugar.

______________________

3.(Every soft drink except this one) has lots of ‘empty calories’.

_______________________

4.(The majority of) films are romances, (a few) are on other topics.

_______________________

5.(A majority of) people agree that he is a good leader, (just a few) disagree.

_______________________

Answer: 1. Most of the people are honest, but a few are dishonest.

Most of the fruits have plenty of sugar, but some citrus fruit is low in sugar. Most of the soft drinks except this one have lots of empty calories. Most of the films are romances, only a few are on other topics.

5 . of the people agree that he is a good leader, just a few disagree.

