NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 1: The Tiny Teacher

In this article, we have provided Class 7th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 from the English Supplementary Textbook. Chapter 1 is a story about ants and their hard-working nature. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

Ques: the story of an ant’s life sounds almost untrue.

The italicized phrase means

1. highly exaggerated.

2. too remarkable to be true.

3. not based on facts.

Answer: 1. highly exaggerated.

Ques: 1. An ant is the smallest,________________________________

2. We know a number of facts about an ant’s life because________________________________

Answer: 1. insect we have seen.

2. people have kept the ants as pets and watched their behaviour closely.

Ques: In what ways is an ant’s life peaceful?

Answer: The ants live in peace because each one does its share of work honestly, wisely, and bravely. They don’t interfere in the work given to others. They never fight in their group.

Ques: 1. How long does it take for a grub to become a complete ant?

2. Why do the worker ants carry the grubs about?

3. What jobs are new ants trained for?

4. Name some other creatures that live in anthills.

5. Mention three things we can learn from the ‘tiny teacher’. Give reasons for choosing these items.

Answer: 1. The grubstake in three to six weeks to become cocoons and then to be a complete ant.

2. The grubs are carried about daily for airing, exercise, and sunshine.

3. The new ants learn their duties from old ants as workers, soldiers, builders, cleaners, etc.

4. Some other creatures that live in anthills are beetles, lesser breeds of ants, and the open fly.

5. We can learn from the tiny ants the lessons of hard work, sense of duty and discipline, cleanliness, loyalty, and care for the young ones. These lessons are necessary for the happiness and smooth working of society.

Ques: 1. What problems are you likely to face if you keep ants as pets?

2. When a group of bees finds nectar, it informs other bees of its location, quantity, etc. through dancing. Can you guess what ants communicate to their fellow ants by touching one another’s feelers?

Answer:1. Keeping ants as pets is very uncommon or rare. The reason is that they don’t take orders. They follow their own rules. Above all, they bite and spoil the food.

2. By touching one another’s feelers, the ants give a message to others about new-found food.

Ques: Complete the following poem with words from the box below.

Soldiers live in barracks

And birds in (a)___________________ ,

Much like a snake that rests

In a (b)__________________ . No horse is able

To sleep except in a (c)____________________ .

And a dog lives well,

Mind you, only in a (d)____________________ .

To say *hi’ to an ant if you will,

You may have to climb an (e)____________________ .

hole, kennel, nests, anthill, stable

Answer: (a) nests

(b) hole

(c) stable

(d) kennel

(e) anthill.

