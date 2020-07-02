NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 5: Golu Grows a Nose

In this article, we have provided Class 7th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5 from the English An Alien Hand Textbook. Chapter 5 is a story a baby elephant, Golu, who had no trunk but only a bulgy nose, as small as a small boot. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 5

Ques: Whom does Golu ask, “Why don’t you ever fly like other birds?”

Answer: Golu asks the ostrich why it doesn’t fly like other birds.

Ques: Which uncle of Golu had red eyes?

Answer: Golu’s huge uncle hippopotamus had red eyes.

Ques: Golu’s relatives did not answer his questions because

(i) they were shy.

(ii) the questions were too difficult.

(iii) Golu was a naughty boy.

Answer: (ii) the questions were too difficult.

Ques: Who advised Golu to go to the Limpopo river?

The mynah bird advised Golu to go to the Limpopo river.

Ques: Why did Golu go to the river?

Answer: Golu went to the Limpopo river to find out what the crocodile had for dinner.

Ques: The crocodile lay on the bank of the Limpopo river. Golu thought it was

(i) a living crocodile

(ii) a dead crocodile

(iii) a log of wood

Answer: (iii) a log of wood.

Ques: What did the crocodile do to show that it was a real crocodile?

Answer: The crocodile shed its false tears’ to show that it was a real one.

Ques: “Come here, little one, and I’ll whisper the answer to you”. The crocodile said this because

(i) he couldn’t stand up.

(ii) he wanted to eat Golu.

(iii) Golu was deaf.

Answer: (ii) he wanted to eat Golu.

Ques: (i) Who helped Golu on the bank of the river?

Answer: The python helped Golu on the river bank. He saved Golu’s life from the crocodile.

Ques: Name two things the elephant can do with his trunk, and two he cannot.

Answer: Two things the elephant can do with his trunk are:

(i) The elephant can keep away flies.

(ii) He can pull up things from below and take it to his mouth.

Two things that the elephant can’t do with his trunk are:

He can’t use it as a leg.

He can’t see with it.

