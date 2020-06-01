NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 3: Macavity: The Mystery Cat

Students of Class 8 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 of the English subject in this article. Chapter 3 from the Poetry section of the Honeydew textbook is a poem about a pet cat named Macavity and her mysterious behaviour. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 3

Ques: Read the first stanza and think.

(i) Is Macavity a cat really?

(ii) If not, who can Macavity be?

Answer: (i) Macavity is a cunning cat.

(ii) If not a cat, he can be an expert thief or criminal or a mysterious creature.

Ques: Complete the following sentences.

(i) A master criminal is one who …………………………..

(ii) The Scotland Yard is baffled because …………………..

(iii) …………………… because Macavity moves much faster than them.

Answer: (i) evades arrest and escapes from the scene of the crime.

(ii) it fails to get a clue about the criminal.

(iii) Flying Squad is not able to catch hold of him

Ques: “A cat, I am sure, could walk on a cloud without coming through”.

(Jules Verne)

Which law is Macavity breaking in the light of the comment above?

Answer: Newton’s Law of Gravitation.

Ques: Read stanza 3, and then describe Macavity in two or three sentences of your own.

Answer: Macavity is a very cunning and cautious cat. He is tall and thin. His eyes are sunken in, his forehead is wrinkled, and his head is dome-like. His coat is soiled. The hair on his cheeks is not combed.

Ques: Say ‘False’ or ‘True’ for each of the following statements.

(i) Macavity is not an ordinary cat.

(ii) Macavity cannot do what a fakir can easily do.

(iii) Macavity has supernatural powers.

(iv) Macavity is well-dressed, smart, and bright.

(v) Macavity is a spy, a trickster, and a criminal, all rolled in one.

Answer: (i) True (ii) False (iii) True (iv) False (v) True

Ques: Having read the poem, try to guess whether the poet is fond of cats. If so, why does he call Macavity a fiend and monster?

Answer: The poet admires the cat for his swift action, professional crime, and the way he gives the police a slip. Yet at the same time, he is a law-breaker, and the poet is calling him a demon and a giant.

Ques: Has the poet used exaggeration for special effects? Find a few examples of it and read those lines aloud.

Answer: The following statements are examples of exaggeration.