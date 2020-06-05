NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 8: On the Grasshopper and Cricket

In this article, we have provided Class 8 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 of the English subject. Chapter 8 is poetry about nature and earth with cricket and grasshopper as symbols of nature. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 8

Ques: Discuss with your partner the following definition of a poem.

A poem is made of words arranged in a beautiful order. These words, when read aloud with feeling, have a music and meaning of their own.

Answer: Very true. Poetry is different from prose since the best words are arranged in musical order. A poem that is short, musical and interesting, however, is easy to learn by heart and for a long period to remember.

Ques: The poetry of earth’ is not made of words. What is it made of, as suggested in the poem?

Answer: Earth's poetry is made from the chirping of birds in trees, and the sound of a grasshopper. Without a long pause, they sing joyfully. Earth's poetry is made from the chirping of birds in trees, and the sound of a grasshopper. Without a long pause, they sing joyfully.

Ques: Find in the poem lines that match the following:

(i) The grasshopper’s happiness never comes to an end.

(ii) The cricket’s song has a warmth that never decreases.

Answer: (i) He has never done with his delights.

(ii) The cricket’s song in warmth increasing ever.

Ques: Which word in stanza 2 is opposite in meaning to ‘the frost’?

Answer: “warmth’

Ques: The poetry of earth continues round the year through a cycle of two seasons. Mention each with its representative voice.

Answer: Summer and winter are the two main seasons of the year. Both are musically rich. The symbolic voice in summer is that of the birds and the grasshoppers. In winter, the primary singer is cricket.







