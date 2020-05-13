NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics (Social Science)

Latest NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics Chapter 3 Electoral Politics are available here. These solutions are very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 9 SST exams 2020-21. Learn and prepare for CBSE Class 9 Social Science exams 2020-21.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics

1. Which of the following statements about the reasons for conducting elections are false?

a. Elections enable people to judge the performance of the government.

b. People select the representative of their choice in an election.

c. Elections enable people to evaluate the performance of the judiciary.

d. People can indicate which policies they prefer.

Answer:

c. Elections enable people to evaluate the performance of the judiciary.

2 Which of these is not a good reason to say that Indian elections are democratic?

a. India has the largest number of voters in the world.

b. India’s Election Commission is very powerful.

c. In India, everyone above the age of 18 has a right to vote.

d. In India, the losing parties accept the electoral verdict.

Answer:

a. India has the largest number of voters in the world.

3. Match the following :

a. It is necessary to keep the voters list up to date because i. there is a fair representation of all sections of our society b. Some constituencies are reserved for SCs and STs so that ii. everyone has equal opportunity to elect their representative c. Everyone has one and only one vote so that iii. all candidates must have a fair chance of competing in elections d. Party in power is not allowed to use government vehicles because iv. some people may have moved away from the area where they voted last

Answer:

a. It is necessary to keep the voters list up to date because iv. some people may have moved away from the area where they voted last b. Some constituencies are reserved for SCs and STs so that i. there is a fair representation of all sections of our society c. Everyone has one and only one vote so that ii. everyone has equal opportunity to elect their representative d. Party in power is not allowed to use government vehicles because iii. all candidates must have a fair chance of competing in elections

4. List all the different election related activities mentioned in the chapter and arrange them in a time sequence, beginning with the first activity and ending with the last. Some of these activities are given below: releasing election manifestos; counting of votes; making of voters’ list; election campaign; declaration of election results; casting of votes; ordering of re-poll; announcing election schedule; filing nomination.

Answer:

Making of Voters’ List

↓

Announcing Election Schedule

↓

Releasing Election Manifesto

↓

Election Campaign

↓

Filing Nomination

↓

Casting of Votes

↓

Ordering of Re-poll

↓

Counting of Votes

↓

Declaration of Election Results.

5. Surekha is an officer in-charge of ensuring free and fair elections in an assembly constituency in a state. Describe what should she focus on for each of the following stages of election:

a. Election campaign

b. Polling day

c. Counting day

Answer:

a. Election Campaign

She needs to maintain law & order and make sure one cannot appeal based on money & religion.

b. Polling Day

She needs to ensure free and fair elections besides checking voters' lists & ID.

c. Counting day

Keep an eye on the counting process and make sure counting is fair.

6. The table below gives the proportion of different communities among the candidates who won elections to the US Congress. Compare these to the proportion of these communities in the population of the US. Based on this, would you suggest a system of reservations in the US Congress? If yes, why and for which communities? If no, why not?

Proportion of the community(in percent) in the House of representatives Population of US Blacks 8 13 Hispanics 5 13 Whites 86 70

Answer:

Yes, to Hispanics and Blacks because their representation in the US Congress is lower when compared to whites.

7. Can we draw the following conclusions from the information given in this chapter? Give two facts to support your position for each of these.

a. Election Commission of India does not have enough powers to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

b. There is a high level of popular participation in the elections in our country.

c. It is very easy for the party in power to win an election.

d. Many reforms are needed to make our elections completely free and fair.

Answer:

a. No. It is because:

- The election commission can release the code of conduct and can also punish the violators.

- At the time of elections, the respective authority works under the election commission and not the government.

b.

Yes.

- The percentage of voters turnout has increase

- An increase in people's participation in election-related activities has been also observed.

c. No.

- Ruling party has lost elections several times.

- Despite huge expenditure and campaign, the ruling party has lost elections in the past.

d. Yes.

- Speedy trials in the court must be done for the contestant with criminal allegations. So

that actual criminals should be debarred and honest candidates get a fair chance.

- Steps must be taken so that small parties or individuals get a fair chance while contesting for elections.

8. Chinappa was convicted for torturing his wife for dowry. Satbir was held guilty of practicing untouchability. The court did not allow either of them to contest elections. Does this decision go against the principles of democratic elections?

Answer:

No, because they have been proved guilty in the court.

9 Here are some reports of electoral malpractices from different parts of the world. Is there anything that these countries can learn from India to improve their elections? What would you suggest in each case?

a. During an election in Nigeria, the officer in charge of counting votes deliberately increased the votes of one candidate and declared him elected. The court later found out that more than five lakh votes cast for one candidate were counted in favour of another.

b. Just before elections in Fiji, a pamphlet was distributed warning voters that a vote for former Prime Minister, Mahendra Chaudhry will lead to bloodshed. This was a threat to voters of Indian origin.

c. In the US, each state has its own method of voting, its own procedure of counting and its own authority for conducting elections. Authorities in the state of Florida took many controversial decisions that favoured Mr. Bush in the presidential elections in 2000. But no one could change those decisions.

Answer:

a. The agents from each political party that has contested in the election should be present while counting as done in India.

b. Candidates or the political party should be identified through enquiry by election commission and should be debarred from participating in elections.

c. Like India, the US too can have one election commission who can make rules and take care of the complete process.

10. Here are some reports of malpractices in Indian elections. Identify what the problem in each case is. What should be done to correct the situation?

a. Following the announcement of elections, the minister promised to provide financial aid to reopen the closed sugar mill.

b. Opposition parties alleged that their statements and campaign was not given due attention in Doordarshan and All India Radio.

c. An inquiry by the Election Commission showed that electoral rolls of a state contain the names of 20 lakh fake voters.

d. The hoodlums of a political party were moving with guns, physically preventing supporters of other political parties to meet the voters and attacking meetings of other parties.

Answer:

a. The announcement just after the election brokes code of conduct and the election commission should take necessary action.

b. It is the duty of the election commission to ensure free and fair coverage to all the political parties in the media run by the government.

c. Re-election must be announced as the report shows vote-rigging.

d. It is illegal to use muscle power and money. So the political party must be banned.

11. Ramesh was not in class when this chapter was being taught. He came the next day and repeated what he had heard from his father. Can you tell Ramesh what is wrong with these statements?

a. Women always vote the way men tell them to. So what is the point of giving them the right to vote?

b. Party politics creates tension in society. Elections should be decided by consensus not by competition.

c. Only graduates should be allowed to stand as candidates for elections.

Answer:

a. Women are mature enough to make decisions independently and the secret ballot system in elections ensures that they can cast their vote freely.

b. Competition is extremely important as it motivates a person to do better work than others so it must be encouraged.

c. Being a graduate and understanding the problems in our society are not interrelated. Hence, it would be unfair if someone is not permitted to run for an election based on education qualification.