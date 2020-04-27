Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 2 - Physical Features of India. These solutions are based on the latest NCERT Textbook of Class 9 Geography. Students who want to access the latest edition of Class 9 NCERT textbook can check from the link given below

NCERT Book for Class 9 Social Science: Download Chapter-wise PDF of History, Geography, Economics, Civics

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 History (PDF) All Chapters: Social Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 2 - Physical Features of India:

Here, you will find NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 2 - Physical Features of India. Which is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 9 Social Science subject.

1. Choose the right answer from the four alternatives given below.

(i) A landmass bounded by sea on three sides is referred to as

(a) Coast

(b) Island

(c) Peninsula

(d) None of the above

Answer:

(c) Peninsula

(ii) Mountain ranges in the eastern part of India forming its boundary with Myanmar are collectively called

(a) Himachal

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) Purvachal

(d) None of the above

Answer:

(c) Purvachal

(iii) The western coastal strip, south of Goa is referred to as

(a) Coromandel

(b) Konkan

(c) Kannad

(d) Northern Circar

Answer:

(c) Kannad

(iv) The highest peak in the Eastern Ghats is

(a) Anai Mudi

(b) Kanchenjunga

(c) Mahendragiri

(d) Khasi

Answer:

(c) Mahendragiri

2 Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) What is the bhabar?

Answer (i):

The Northern plains can be divided into four regions. The rivers, after descending from the mountains deposit pebbles in a narrow belt of about 8 to 16 km in width lying parallel to the slopes of the Shiwaliks. It is known as bhabar. All the streams disappear in this bhabar belt.

(ii) Name the three major divisions of the Himalayas from north to south.

Answer (ii):

- The northern-most range is known as the Great or Inner Himalayas or the Himadri.

- The range lying to the south of the Himadri forms the most rugged mountain system and is known as Himachal or lesser Himalaya.

- The outer-most range of the Himalayas is called the Shiwaliks.

(iii) Which plateau lies between the Aravali and the Vindhyan ranges?

Answer (iii):

Malwa plateau.

(iv) Name the island group of India having coral origin.

Answer (iv):

Lakshadweep islands.

3. Distinguish between

(i) Bhangar and Khadar

Answer (i):

Bhangar Khadar The soil in bhangar region contains calcareous deposits, locally known as kankar. It is not fir for agriculture purpose. The younger deposits of the floodplains are called khadar. They are renewed almost every year and so are fertile, thus, ideal for intensive agriculture.

(ii) Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats

Answer (ii):

Western Ghats Eastern Ghats Western Ghats are continuous and can be crossed through passes only. The Western Ghats are higher than the Eastern Ghats. The Eastern Ghats are discontinuous and irregular and dissected by rivers draining into the Bay of Bengal.

4. Which are the major physiographic divisions of India? Contrast the relief of the Himalayan region with that of the Peninsular plateau.

Answer 4:

The physical features of India can be grouped under the following physiographic divisions

(1) The Himalayan Mountains

(2) The Northern Plains

(3) The Peninsular Plateau

(4) The Indian Desert

(5) The Coastal Plains

(6) The Islands

The Himalayan region The Peninsular plateau The Himalayas, geologically young and structurally fold mountains stretch over the northern borders of India. These mountain ranges run in a west-east direction from the Indus to the Brahmaputra. The Himalayas represent the loftiest and one of the most rugged mountain barriers of the world. The Peninsular plateau is a tableland composed of the old crystalline, igneous and metamorphic rocks. It was formed due to the breaking and drifting of the Gondwana land and thus, making it a part of the oldest landmass. The plateau has broad and shallow valleys and rounded hills.



5. Give an account of the Northern Plains of India.

Answer 5:

The northern plains are the granaries of the country. They provide the base for early civilisations. They are one of the most recent landforms. The northern plain has been formed by the interplay of the three major river systems, namely — the Indus, the Ganga and the Brahmaputra along with their tributaries. This plain is formed of alluvial soil. The deposition

of alluvium in a vast basin lying at the foothills of the Himalaya over millions of years formed this fertile plain. It spreads over an area of 7

lakh sq. km. The plain being about 2400 km long and 240 to 320 km broad, is a densely populated physiographic division. With a rich soil cover combined with an adequate water supply and favourable climate, it is agriculturally a productive part of India.

6. Write short notes on the following.

(i) The Indian Desert

Answer (i):

The Indian desert lies towards the western margins of the Aravali Hills. It is an undulating sandy plain covered with sand dunes. This region receives very low rainfall below 150 mm per year. It has an arid climate with low vegetation cover. Streams appear during the rainy season. Soon after they disappear into the sand as they do not have enough water to reach the sea. Luni is the only large river in this region.

(ii) The Central Highlands

Answer (ii):

The part of the Peninsular plateau lying to the north of the Narmada river, covering a major area of the Malwa plateau, is known as the Central

Highlands.

The Vindhyan range is bounded by the Satpura range on the south and the Aravalis on the northwest. The further westward extension gradually merges with the sandy and rocky desert of Rajasthan.

The flow of the rivers draining this region, namely the Chambal, the Sind, the Betwa and the Ken is from southwest to northeast, thus indicating

the slope.

The Central Highlands are wider in the west but narrower in the east. The eastward extensions of this plateau are locally known as the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand

(iii) The Island groups of India

Answer (iii):

India has two groups of islands (i) The Lakshadweep islands, and, (ii) Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The Lakshadweep Islands group lying close to the Malabar coast of Kerala. This group of islands is composed of small coral islands. It covers a small area of 32 sq km. Kavaratti Island is the administrative headquarters of Lakshadweep. This island group has a great diversity of flora and fauna. The Pitti island, which is uninhabited, has a bird sanctuary

The elongated chain of islands located in the Bay of Bengal extending from north to south. These are the Andaman and Nicobar islands. They are bigger in size and are more numerous and scattered. The entire group of islands is divided into two broad categories – The Andaman in the north and the Nicobar in the south. It is believed that these islands are an elevated portion of submarine mountains. These island groups are of great strategic importance for the country. There is a great diversity of flora and fauna in this group of islands too. These islands lie close to equator and experience equatorial climate and have thick forest cover

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021













