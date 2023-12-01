The NCERT books are the main study resource for most students and are used in the majority of Indian schools. The NCERT books are known for their accuracy and easy-to-understand language. The concepts are explained clearly with relevant examples and multiple practice questions. There are several topic-wise exercises in every chapter of the NCERT books. Today, we cover chapter 1 of class 9 math NCERT book and its exercises.

Since the re-introduction of the board exams in Class 10, the CBSE and NCERT have made a lot of changes in the curriculum. The question format, answer key, learning approach and many topics have been modified. Since class 9 lays the foundation of mathematics, it’s paramount for students to learn all concepts by heart. The first chapter in the Class 9 NCERT book is Number Systems and is among the most basic and easiest chapters in the course, but only for those students who practice regularly.

In fact, the Class 9 chapter 1 Number System and its exercises can also help improve the overall score in the final exams. As per the rationalized syllabus, there are 5 individual exercises in Class 9 Maths book chapter 1, and today we bring you exercise 1.2 Class 9 Maths NCERT solutions. NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Exercise 1.2 Number Systems is chapter 1 of the NCERT mathematics book and deals with the topics of rational numbers, irrational numbers, real numbers, integers, number lines, performing mathematical operations like multiplication, addition, subtraction and division on real numbers and much more.